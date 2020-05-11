ATLANTIC CITY—South Jersey Gas will be conducting pressure testing that will result in a high pitched hissing sound in the area of Connecticut and Atlantic Avenues in the city. The testing will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to last throughout the day.
South Jersey Gas to conduct pressure testing in Atlantic City on Tuesday
