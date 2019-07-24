The Atlantic County Economic Alliance received a $1.6 million in federal and local funds to create a Smart Airport and Aviation Partnership, of SAAP, in South Jersey, officials announced Wednesday.
“This is a game-changing moment in our efforts to develop an Aviation Innovation Hub based around the FAA’s Technical Center, Atlantic City International Airport and our newly opened aviation research office park,” said Brett Matik, Chairwoman of the ACEA Board of Trustees. “We continue to advance our Economic Development strategy and this grant clearly supports the effort to diversify our economy.”
Over the next three years, the effort will receive $750,000 through the U.S. Economic Development Administration i6 Challenge program, with the balance coming from Atlantic and Cape May counties and other government, academic and private sector partners, according to a news release from the ACEA.
A news release from the county said that $933,673 will come from local funding.
“Our efforts to diversify the economy are being recognized and validated by industry and academia but also now by the federal government,” Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said.
Only 26 projects were awarded funding out of 183 application submitted to the EDA, according to the ACEA release. Other recipients include Johns Hopkins University, Cornell University, Purdue University and the Mayo Clinic.
“We are proud to be ranked among such prestigious institutions,” Levinson said. “This shows the strength and depth of our commitment to attract new, high-paying jobs to Atlantic County.”
ACEA Executive Director Lauren H. Moore Jr. said that the region has the “airspace assets and the talent to lead the northeast corridor in aviation development and innovation.”
“Our success is a testament to the strength of our partnerships. We will now be able to develop and service small business incubators and accelerators that should attract startup companies,” Moore added. “We believe that within three years, the cluster will be sustainable and we will have created a critical mass of new and existing companies. The resources from this grant will be leveraged by the SAAP to ultimately generate $10-20 million in investment.”
ACEA will lead the grant implementation process along with the National Institute of Aerospace and other key partners such as Atlantic County government, Cape May County government, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the National Aviation Research and Technology Park, the New Jersey Innovation Institute, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Rowan University, Atlantic Cape Community College, South Jersey Transportation Authority and aviation-related businesses.
The ACEA estimates the resources from this grant will be leveraged to generate $10 to $20 million in investment in Atlantic County and South Jersey while potentially creating many new permanent jobs.
“This is a huge win for the ACEA, Atlantic and Cape May counties, and the entire aviation community in southern New Jersey,” remarked Dr. Douglas Stanley, President of the NIA. “We cannot overstate the significance of this award and we look forward to developing New Jersey’s new Aviation Innovation Hub right outside the gates of the FAA.”
