As Hurricane Dorian approaches the U.S., first responders and mechanical technicians from South Jersey are being dispatched to help provide aid in Florida.
Eighty members of New Jersey Task Force 1, one of 28 federal FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams, have been dispatched to Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the storm's predicted U.S. landfall. A spokesperson for the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management said the first responders who have been dispatched have been assisting with resident evacuations in low-lying coastal areas.
Two local firefighters, Villas fire Chief Rich Harron, who is also a Wildwood firefighter, and Wildwood fire Capt. Matt Johnson, were among the task force members sent to Florida.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dorian was a Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph sustained winds. While the threat of a direct hit on Florida had all but evaporated, Dorian was expected to pass dangerously close to Georgia and South Carolina — and perhaps strike North Carolina — on Thursday or Friday.
South Jersey has been out of the cone of uncertainty, the area over which the National Hurricane Center forecasts the eye of the storm to travel, since Monday. However, the region continues to remain at risk for tropical-storm force winds.
In addition to Task Force 1, Atlantic City Electric dispatched more than 150 employees and contractors, along with repair and power restoration equipment, to Florida.
“Energy companies from across the country have supported our responses to major storms here, and we are glad to return the favor,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president.
Vince Jones, director of the Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management, said Monday the county has not dispatched any of their first responders but is monitoring the storm.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
