Hampton Taylor, Deacon, Macedonia Baptist Church, Cynthia Mullock, Executive Director, Harriet Tubman Museum, Barbara Dreyfuss, Trustee, Harriet Tubman Museum and Reverend Harold Harris, Macedonia Baptist Church. The Future place of Harriet Tubman Museum at 632 Lafayette Street, Cape May that should be finished June 19, 2020. Dec. 27, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Quanette Vasser-McNeal is the vice president of the Cape May County NAACP, which has Juneteenth Festival scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20 in Whitesboro.
With Black Lives Matter protests going on nationwide for more than three weeks since the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Juneteenth is taking on added significance this year. And South Jersey is offering more events — both online and in person — to mark the day.
Juneteenth — June 19 — is the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. On that date in 1865, Union soldiers, led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, landed in Galveston, Texas, with the news that the Civil War had ended and that slaves were now free.
The Stories of Atlantic City project, which started in 2018 and includes The Press of Atlantic City among its partners, will host its first Juneteenth event Thursday, a Virtual Community Story Circle during which participants will share stories about independence. The Zoom session is scheduled to run 6:30 to 8 p.m. with opening words by Kameika Murphy, assistant professor of Atlantic history at Stockton University.
“I’m hoping it will be an educational moment as well as a moment of unity,” said Noble, the part-time project manager for Stories of Atlantic City.
The more celebratory side of Juneteenth can be experienced with face painting, music and food from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park on New Hampshire Avenue in Atlantic City.
The third annual Juneteenth Cookout, The Ubuntu Way, is for the people of the community to come together and celebrate freedom and unity, said Nefertiti Hathaway, founder of Ubuntu the Community, a nonprofit based in Atlantic City.
Marque Cherry, of Egg Harbor Township, has organized a book and snacks giveaway for Juneteenth from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Gainer's Flower Shop, 425 S. Main St., Pleasantville.
Stockton’s chapter of the NAACP has organized a Juneteenth March for Justice. A flyer for the event says to bring peace, water, masks, signs and a voice. The march starts at 1 p.m. Friday on the main Stockton campus in Galloway Township.
Murphy Writing at Stockton is also hosting a Juneteenth event.
Yusef Komunyakaa will do a reading at 7 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Komunyakaa is the first African American man to receive the Pulitzer Prize for poetry. His books include “Taboo,” “Warhorses,” “The Emperor of Water Clocks,” “Neon Vernacular,” for which he received the 1994 Pulitzer, and many others.
Community members, Stockton students, alumni, faculty and staff can participate.
The Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May will sponsor a Walk for Social Justice at 3 p.m. Friday at Rotary Park, Lyle Lane between Decatur and Jackson streets.
At the same time as the walk, a virtual opening will be held of the new Harriet Tubman Museum at 632 Lafayette St.
“Museum organizers and special guests will address supporters of the museum in recognition of Juneteenth, Freedom Day, Harriet Tubman’s heroic abolitionist efforts and many other activists who have fought and continued to fight for social justice and equality,” said Cynthia Mullock, executive director of the museum.
For the past year, the plan was to have the Tubman museum open to the public on Juneteenth, but “we didn’t expect a pandemic,” Mullock said.
The museum is still being finished, but those who tune in to the virtual opening will see some of the exhibits and materials, Mullock said. It has been documented that Tubman was in Cape May during 1852, she said.
After organizing anti-police violence rallies earlier this month, the Cape May County NAACP decided to sponsor its first Juneteenth Festival in partnership with Middle Township from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Martin Luther King Center in Whitesboro, 207 W. Main St., Vice President Quanette Vasser-McNeal said.
The Juneteenth Festival will offer music, food, games and speakers.
The Cape May County NAACP has adopted the slogan “Enough is enough: See us, hear us, understand us,” Vasser-McNeal said.
T-shirts will be available at the event for sale with that saying on them.
Holding a virtual event this year is the Epoch Creation women’s group, which has been celebrating Juneteenth for 30 years, said Iola Brazelton, the group’s president.
The community is invited to visit the group’s Facebook page at noon Friday to listen to guest speakers including the Rev. Gary Melton, Pleasantville Council President Judy Ward and Brazelton. This year’s theme is “African Americans and the Vote.”
Attendees watch a documentary on Mary Jane Granger, who received the philanthropic leadership award from the Ocean City Juneteenth Organization during its 2019 celebration honoring local residents who contributed to the black community.
Jonathan Granger, center, accepts an award on behalf of his late mother, Mary Jane Granger. ‘To me, my mother was the greatest woman I’d ever known,’ he said. ‘I’m grateful that she’s being acknowledged. She’s not here, but I’m grateful that my children got to hear who their grandmother was.’
The family of honoree Bernice McClellan listens as a documentary about her life is played during the Ocean City Juneteenth Organization third celebration, honoring eight local residents who contributed to the black community in Ocean City, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Bernice McClellan died in 2012 and was honored with the Family Values Award. "She was always encouraging everyone, always telling you you could reach your potential," one of the speakers said of McClellan.
The family of honoree Bernice McClellan listens as a documentary about her life is played during the Ocean City Juneteenth Organization third celebration, honoring eight local residents who contributed to the black community in Ocean City, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Bernice McClellan died in 2012 and was honored with the Family Values Award. "She was always encouraging everyone, always telling you you could reach your potential," one of the speakers said of McClellan.
Chris Rowell was one of two emcees during the Ocean City Juneteenth Organization's third celebration, honoring eight local residents who contributed to the black community in Ocean City, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
The family of honoree Bernice McClellan accepts an award during the Ocean City Juneteenth Organization third celebration, honoring eight local residents who contributed to the black community in Ocean City, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Bernice McClellan died in 2012 and was honored with the Family Values Award.
William Johnson served as one of two hosts during the Ocean City Juneteenth Organization third celebration, honoring eight local residents who contributed to the black community in Ocean City, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Lois Battle, Coryn Graves, Jeramiah Sinclair and Marquay Cherry at the Ocean City Juneteenth Organization celebration, honoring eight local residents who contributed to the black community in Ocean City, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Drawing a long applause, former Ocean City Hawks football coach Richard Tolson accepts the Community Ally Award with a hug from William Johnson as Chris Rowell looks on during the Ocean City Juneteenth celebration, honoring eight local residents who contributed to the black community in Ocean City, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Johnson said that although Tolson was never his coach, he was a pillar in his life.
Former Ocean City Hawks football coach Richard Tolson hugs Juneteenth organizer Joshua Baker as he accepts the Community Ally Award during the Ocean City Juneteenth celebration, honoring eight local residents who contributed to the black community in Ocean City, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Former Ocean City Hawks football coach Richard Tolson accepts the Community Ally Award, surrounded by several of his former players, during the Ocean City Juneteenth celebration, honoring eight local residents who contributed to the black community in Ocean City, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Josiah Baker smiles as Jase Jennings plays on a cell phone during the Ocean City Juneteenth Organization celebration, honoring eight local residents who contributed to the black community in Ocean City, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
The Ocean City Juneteenth organizers Takiya Wilson, Brittany Battle and Joshua Baker speak during the third celebration, honoring eight local residents who contributed to the black community in Ocean City, Saturday, June 15, 2019. "We wanted to change the narrative of things that have happened in Ocean City," Baker said, of why the organization was started.
The family of Charlene Taylor Hemphill accepts the Memorial Award on her behalf. Hemphill, the mother of organizer Joshua Baker, died in 1983 due to an act of domestic violence. The Juneteenth event made a $500 donation to the Coalition Against Rape and Abuse in her memory.
Charlene Baker, granddaughter of Charlene Taylor Hemphill, performs a dance in honor of her grandmother, who received the Memorial Award during the Juneteenth Celebration at Ocean City High School Saturday, June 15, 2019.
OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Juneteenth Organization hosted its third celebration Saturday at Ocean City High School, honoring eight local residents who have contributed to the black community.
The organization’s name is inspired by the Juneteenth holiday, celebrated June 19 and which commemorates the date in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned of their freedom — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
Forty-five states observe Juneteenth as a state or ceremonial holiday, and many large institutions, such as the Smithsonian and the Henry Ford Museum, sponsor Juneteenth activities.
Organizers are Joshua Baker, Takiya Wilson and Brittany Battle.
Honorees were Mary Jane Granger, Philanthropic Leadership Award; Charlene Taylor Hemphill, Memorial Award; Daniel Lee Henry Jr., Community Leadership Award; Bernice McClellan, Family Values Award; Mary Hayward-Miles, Business Leadership Award; Tommy Miles Jr., Business Leadership Award; Richard Tolson, Community Ally Award; and the Rev. John T. Winters, Spiritual Leadership Award.
