As Memorial Day weekend creeps closer and closer, South Jersey government and business officials are waiting for the go-ahead to reopen for summer tourism after losing a shoulder season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But exactly how soon a reopening will happen and what it will look like remains to be seen, as restrictions have started to ease on parks, golf courses and non-essential retail.
“If you lose a couple weekends to rain, your bottom line is seriously compromised. But, right now, you might lose Memorial Day and maybe even the Fourth of July if it keeps going,” Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said. “The solution to this is not to form another task force. Just with a stroke of a pen, the governor could let the small mom and pop shops to open their doors.”
But, while Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly said that reopening the state is not going to happen like the flip of a light switch, experts say that the financial ramifications of keeping South Jersey closed much longer would be devastating. On Thursday morning, reports indicated that he may his plan sooner than expected during his daily briefing.
Officials in Atlantic and Cape May County have both submitted their recommendations to the state, underscoring how the loss of revenue to small and seasonal businesses have already taken a toll on the local economy, and that continued restrictions could prove to have dire effects well after the pandemic has subsided.
Since officials now know more about what is effective to stem the spread of the new coronavirus and hospital capacity has recovered since the peak last month, Cape May County Freeholder Will Morey said that officials are equipped to move forward in a way that they weren’t two months ago, noting that “direction is more important than speed sometimes.”
While Atlantic County officials are urging a reopening for businesses as soon as possible, leaders in Cape May have stuck to a phasing-in approach, focusing on salvaging as much of the season as possible. But, at least one expert says that a loss of the holiday weekend would be devastating to the local economy, forcing many out of business altogether.
Gov. Phil Murphy has been teasing this week that he could give a timeline for reopening the state as the new coronavirus statistics begin to improve, including guidance on beaches and elective surgeries.
However, during Murphy’s daily briefings this week, he said that there would be no drastic, overnight changes to the current stay-at-home orders and the restrictions on businesses.
“I think we run the risk of presenting an on/off switch, which is not going to happen,” Murphy said Tuesday. “There’s not going to be one magic day where everything is open. We’re going to take a series of incremental steps.”
He noted that communities across the country are taking an economic hit this month, not just the state or the Shore.
“Can we take some steps that will mitigate that hit? And, as I mentioned the other day, it won’t be the old normal, but can we get some semblance of a new normal on the Shore by the time Memorial Day weekend comes around?” Murphy asked. “I’m going to say yes. But that’s not to say that we’re still not going to take an economic hit, that stuff still won’t be closed and my heart is broken over it, but, again, that’s not unique to the shore. That’s everywhere in the state, everywhere in this country.”
South Jersey has already seen the economic impact of the pandemic and it will only worsen as restrictions stay in place, said Michael Busler, professor of finance and finance program coordinator at Stockton University.
“I understand Gov. Murphy is in a difficult situation. He’s in a no-win situation. If we opening too early, the numbers of cases and fatalities go up, but if he opens too late, there will be economic devastation,” Busler said. “When you’re in a no-win situation, all you can do is pick the option that gives you less losses. And if they don’t open before Memorial Day, the effects on small businesses will be devastating.”
The shoulder season accounts for about 10% of revenue for local businesses, Busler explained, and even when businesses are allowed to open, they will most likely have to restrict capacity, further cutting profits and driving up losses to between 30% and 50%.
“The economic consequences are far worse I think than the consequences of the disease are,” he said, noting that he’d like to see a reopening Friday, giving businesses a week to prepare for the holiday. “It’s a legitimate worry, but if you’re worried, don’t come. Let those people who feel comfortable, let them come. You don’t need the government to tell you what you can and can’t do.”
Levinson said that he’s been fielding calls from business owners about the inequality in the restrictions that allow big box retailers to stay open while smaller businesses were shuttered for weeks.
“The idea that Target is essential and a small jewelry shop or dress shop can’t open when the big stores, the national stores, can sell all those goods, it’s just not fair,” Levinson said, adding that officials have found about 30% of small businesses might not reopen at all. “They are no more responsible in these big box stores than in the small mom and pops. It’s fundamentally unfair that, arbitrarily, you keep these big places open while the small guy is dying.”
Morey said county officials are collecting resources of protocols for businesses when they are allowed to reopen as they try to help state officials establish an orderly opening.
“It’s having an economic impact, but we’ve got to keep our eye on the ball,” Morey said. “The real ball is June, July and August and making sure we have a post season as well. And, unfortunately, there’s no one right answer here. The only one right answer is work together, be cautious and move forward.”
Where does New Jersey stand with its reopening plan?
1. Demonstrate Sustained Reductions in New COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations
• 14-day trend lines showing appreciable and sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other metrics reflecting decreasing burden of disease;
• Hospitals stepping down from functioning under crisis standards of care.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday, May 12, said that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 898, bringing the total to 140,743.There have been 198 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 9,508.
“Getting New Jersey on the road back begins by reaching benchmarks and data milestones,” Murphy said. “Most notably, within our healthcare sector, where the numbers are concrete and we can see in the numbers of real people the impacts our policies are having.”
Positive tests results and fatalities are “clearly important,” he said, but tests results and fatalities are lagging indicators, saying that the state is “not out of the woods yet.”
The state is leading the nation for new cases, hospitalizations and new deaths per 100,000 people, Murphy said, with numbers greater than Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania.
2. Expand Testing Capacity
• At least double current diagnostic testing capacity;
• Prioritize testing for health care workers, essential personnel, and vulnerable populations;
• Create a flexible testing plan accessible to all residents;
• Expand partnerships with institutions of higher education, private-sector labs, and the federal government;
• Ensure that those who test positive are linked to a health care provider.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday, May 12, the state Department of Health will issue an order expanding access to COVID-19 testing without a prescription.
“We need a program that gives every New Jerseyan the confidence that they can be tested, as well — whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic, or whether they work in the public or private sectors,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials.
The order will be focused on those residents with possible exposure who fall in priority categories and lack access to a primary care practitioner, he said.
Murphy said that his goal is to provide at least 20,000 tests a day by the end of the month and to continue building out that capacity moving forward, with at least 25,000 tests a day by the end of June.
“More testing means more people will know their health status, and that means more peace of mind,” Murphy said. “And more testing creates more data, and more data allows us to take more steps forward.”
There are 135 testing site throughout the state, with CVS Pharmacy locations expected to have swab-and-send testing capabilities in place at 50 of its stores across the state by the end of the month, he said.
He also said that the state is directing $6 million in federal funding to Rutgers University to boost their test production capabilities from 10,000 tests per day to 50,000 within the next six to eight weeks.
3. Implement Robust Contact Tracing
• Recruit and deploy an army of personnel who will identify and follow-up with contacts;
• Leverage technological data and innovative solutions to increase efficiency;
• Coordinate the approach of local and state health officials, which will have a coordinated county/regional component.
—
During his daily briefing on Tuesday, May 12, Gov. Phil Murphy announced
plans to build a Community Contact Tracing Corps to help tracers already working.
There are 800 to 900 tracers statewide, Murphy said, adding that the state will need at least 1,000.
“We’re partnering with our state’s colleges and universities to employ their public health, social work, and related students as our front-line workers,” he said.
4. Secure Safe Places and Resources for Isolation and Quarantine
• To the greatest extent possible, provide individuals who do test positive in the future with a safe and free place to isolate and protect others from COVID-19;
• Ensure that quarantined contacts are provided supportive services, if needed.
5. Execute a Responsible Economic Restart
• Create the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission to advise on the process and recommend responsible and equitable decisions;
• Plan for a methodical and strategic return to work based on level of disease transmission risk and essential classification;
• Continuation of social distancing measures, requirements for face coverings, and work-from-home directions where feasible and appropriate;
• Leverage any available federal funds and programs to support health care, individual, and small business recoveries.
6. Ensure New Jersey’s Resiliency
• Learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and prepare for the possibility of a resurgence;
• Ensure hospitals, health care systems, and other health delivery facilities have inventories of personal protective equipment and ventilators;
• Build our own state personal protective equipment and ventilator stockpile;
• Create a playbook for future administrations for the next pandemic.
