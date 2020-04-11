We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

With churches closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, believers have not been able to meet with pastors in person for comfort or spiritual guidance prior to or during Holy Week.

The Revs. Perry Cherubini and Joshua Nevitt of the Roman Catholic St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon have missed their parishioners just as much.

As a way to lessen the separation anxiety, the clergy got creative. They decided to place photos of individual worshipers in the pews where they’d traditionally sit during Mass.

When Cherubini and Nevitt live-stream their sermons from the altar through Facebook on Easter Sunday, they will be looking at a photographic representation of their churchgoing regulars.

“The church seemed empty,” said Nevitt, who copied the idea from a priest in Milan, which was hit hard by COVID-19. “It’s a great way for us to remember who were are praying for.”

At a time when churches are closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, pastors of various denominations across South Jersey have been working overtime to stay engaged with their members during the week leading up to Easter.

Some of the new techniques they adopted will stay in place when their churches reopen.

Matt Stokes, lead pastor at the nondenominational Coastal Christian Ocean City, said almost nothing has changed about their mission, but the delivery method has been altered.

Coastal Christian started a Q&A session at noon Mondays through Facebook and YouTube. A little more than a month ago, they started midday prayer at noon Tuesdays through Facebook, where prayers can be sent out to a dozen people at a time in real time.

Coastal Christian had been live-streaming its 11 a.m. Sunday services before the pandemic, but the #hometogetherchurchtogether program was started so families at home could see pictures of other families experiencing church at home at the same time.

“Everything has changed 180 degrees. It has turned into digital platforms,” Stokes said.

Something is scheduled virtually every day online at Mission Point Church in Somers Point.

Questions are answered on Mondays.

Encouraging verses are posted Tuesdays. Lead Pastor Rich Aspenberg and his wife, Misty, do a prayer and encouragement Facebook Live session at 11 a.m. Wednesdays.

The director of the children’s ministry takes over on Thursdays for a family activity. Youth Pastor Chris Jones talked about the crucifixion on Good Friday.

Easter Sunday services will be live-streamed through Facebook, Aspenberg said.

“A pastor leads the church,” said Aspenberg, who added the Zoom phone video conferencing app has been used for meetings. “I would like to plan the next month, two months and three months. For planning our summer, we don’t know what summer will bring.”

Way of Life Assembly of God Church in Ventnor scheduled a 3 p.m. Good Friday service that was available for viewing by church members at home through Facebook Live, as well as a 10 a.m. Easter Sunday service, Pastor James Macabeo said.

Way of Life used to only do audio recordings of its services, but it has improved its audio quality and added video since the outbreak began.

“The equipment is already here. We are reaching more people,” said Macabeo, who added there is a good chance he will continue with the Facebook Live Sunday services after the pandemic ends. “We had to dig a little deeper into the manual to get everything broadcasting.”

The Rev. Collins A. Days Sr. of Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City has made Sunday services available to watch through live-streaming on Facebook and YouTube, including Easter Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.

Days also added a 7 p.m. Sunday check-in where people can say hello and ask questions.

“A lot of people have a tremendous amount of anxiety,” said Days, who added that for some of his worshipers their fellow believers are their family.

“If you need something, don’t hesitate to call,” said Days, who added the church is doing some shopping for seniors who don’t feel comfortable entering a supermarket out of fear of catching the disease.

Now that the public cannot enter his church, the Rev. Thomas Barcellona, pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish of Galloway Township and Egg Harbor City, feels he was ahead of his time thinking 25 years ago that the Catholic church is not the building — it’s the people.

The Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m. will be streamed on Facebook Live through the parish’s website, Barcellona said.

Barcellona is ecstatic about how his congregation has been able to stay engaged while the church has been closed. For the 40 days of Lent, 100 parish families put one thing daily in a box, bag or container that was dropped off at the church Thursdays.

“It was a real call of hope,” said Barcellona. “Everyone is anxious from age 15 to 30 to 70 to 90. Will it ever go back to the way it was before?”