Carts were in short supply at area grocery stores Thursday evening as people rushed out to get to items they need amid concerns over COVID-19.
Walmart in Egg Harbor Township and ShopRite in Somers Point had empty shelves as people bought necessities.
Toilet paper and paper towels where virtually impossible to find, while selves with pasta, ramen noodles, canned soup, ground beef, chicken, flour, bottled water and bleach products sat mostly empty.
Allyson Njuyen, of Somers Point, was only concerned with getting the things her 3-year-old needs.
"I'm not worried about myself, I'm worried about my son," Njuyen said. "I got all the essentials for him I can manage. I feel like Ebola, H1N1, swine flu — we didn't make a big deal about that, so what are you gonna do?"
She said a bigger concern is how COVID-19 may affect lower economic classes if businesses close temporarily and people can't work.
"Some people live paycheck to paycheck," Njuyen said.
Jerome Long, owner of Never Get Tired mobile tire repair service in Galloway Township, was at Walmart stocking up on water and snacks for his kids in case schools are closed.
"It was packed in there," Long said. "I had to wait an hour and a half for the water. My concern is the irresponsibility of others, those that may not be taking precautions with the epidemic we're faced with."
Long was wearing disposable gloves as a precaution. Several shoppers were doing the same, and a couple wore masks, but the majority were dressed normally.
During his trip to store, Long cited the seeming impossibility of getting hand sanitizer and questioned stores' failure to adequately stock. Earlier this week, several stores limited the purchase of some items.
"Are they ordering more?" he asked. "Are they preparing for the overflow?"
