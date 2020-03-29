The doors to religious institutions across New Jersey look like they will stay locked through one of the holiest times of year, as Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home order March 21 creates empty synagogues and churches for the first time in the lives of South Jersey rabbis, priests and other clergy.

Easter Sunday this year is April 12. Passover begins at sundown April 8 and ends April 16.

The Jewish holiday is based around the retelling of the biblical story of the Jewish people being freed from slavery in Egypt. The seder is the ritual feast that marks the beginning of Passover.

Passover is traditionally celebrated with family, friends and relatives in the home, with fellow believers at the synagogue, or both.

Rabbi Aaron Krauss of Beth El Synagogue of Margate said he will have his Passover seder in April alone with his wife. He has not done it that way in a long time.

“It will be very difficult. We do what we have to do under difficult conditions,” Krauss said.

In an effort to contain COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Jewish people can partake in Passover services by using the Zoom group video calling mobile app, as long as the phone and the app are turned on before Passover officially starts, Krauss said.

The conservative and orthodox branches of Judaism prohibit working and the turning on of electricity and electronics between sundown Friday and sundown Saturday.

The closest thing Krauss has ever experienced to the current situation is when he was a navy chaplain to all faiths on the island of Okinawa in Japan. There was an outbreak of encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, which is often due to infection.

What is difficult about the current pandemic is that people need spiritual and psychological resources to cope, but the need to not spread the virus keeps people separate, Krauss said.

“For many, inner strength is required. Families need to draw together, overcoming pettiness,” Krauss said.

Rabbi Ron Isaacs, part-time rabbi of Congregation Beth Judah in Wildwood, the only synagogue in Cape May County, said Passover will be sad this year because everybody is staying put.

Some older people don’t have the capability to use the Zoom app, so Isaacs knows it is not a solution for everyone.

Isaacs will be leading virtual services from his home in Bridgewater, Somerset County, at 7 p.m. every Friday next month through Zoom, including April 17. This service includes Yizkor, a traditional mourning service recited by those who have lost a parent or a close loved one.

“It will be me, my wife and the dog,” said Isaacs, who added large parts of Passover take place at home because a meal is involved. “I’m 72 years old. I have never done Passover with three people in my whole life.”

One of the principal holidays, or feasts, of Christianity, Easter celebrates Jesus rising from the dead three days after his crucifixion.

The Camden Diocese has come up with an alternative for followers who will be prohibited from entering churches during Holy Week.

Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan will celebrate the Mass for Palm Sunday without a congregation at 10:30 a.m. April 5 with palms blessed and broadcast via live-stream on the diocesan website/YouTube/Facebook.

Sullivan also will do live-streams at 7 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 9; 3 p.m. Good Friday, April 10; 7 p.m. for the Easter Vigil, April 11; and 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12.

Pastor John J. Vignone of the Church of St. Katharine Drexel in Egg Harbor Township said he plans to record an Easter Sunday Mass and have it up on his church’s website for parishioners who cannot watch the live-stream.

The traditional, established religions, such as Catholicism, in general, do not make as much use of social media, streaming and live interaction through the internet as the newer religions, said Pastor Jon Thomas of the Roman Catholic Parish of Saint Monica in Atlantic City.

But the closing of the churches has led some priests to make more use of social media to keep in touch with followers.

Thomas has been posting twice a week on the parish’s Facebook page, facebook.com/accatholic. He also started recording Sunday Mass and having it air at 7 a.m. Sundays on radio station WOND-AM 1400 and has been mailing reading materials to parishioners who ask.

“Of course, it will be bizarre and unusual for us,” said Thomas about the upcoming Easter. “It will be very unusual for us (reverends) to not be in front of a congregation on Easter Sunday. It’s unfathomable.”