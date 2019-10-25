Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. Rabbi Weis during his sermon.
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. Board president for the synagogue Lisa Belkin.
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The Northfield Police department had an officer present at the entrance of the facility.
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. Rabbi Weis remarked on the surprise of the rise of fascism in the 30's and the lessons to be learned from history.
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. (l-r) Cantor Larisa Averbakh and Rabbi Weis lead the congregation in song.
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. Rabbi Weis during his sermon.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. Board president for the synagogue Lisa Belkin.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
The American Jewish Committee organized a #ShowUpForShabbat initiative to pack synagogues with the largest-ever expression of solidarity with the American Jewish community.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The Northfield Police department had an officer present at the entrance of the facility.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Friday evening’s Shabbat service at Congregation Beth Israel in Northfield focused on the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
‘The idea of dehumanizing others destroys and eats away at our ability to have empathy,’ Congregation Beth Israel Rabbi David Weis said Friday during his Shabbat sermon.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. Rabbi Weis remarked on the surprise of the rise of fascism in the 30's and the lessons to be learned from history.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. (l-r) Cantor Larisa Averbakh and Rabbi Weis lead the congregation in song.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 25th, 2019, in Northfield at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shore Road, Rabbi David Weis holds shabbat. His sermon reflected the rise of hate in the year since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
NORTHFIELD — As many American Jews did nationwide Friday, Rabbi David M. Weis of Congregation Beth Israel used the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh for personal reflection.
“It shattered our innocence. It shattered our complacency,” Weis said of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history, in which 11 people were killed.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The American Jewish Committee organized a #ShowUpForShabbat initiative to pack synagogues with the largest-ever expression of solidarity with the American Jewish community.
Beth Israel was not the only South Jersey synagogue to answer the call.
At Temple Beth Shalom in Brigantine, Rabbi Gerald Fox presided over a normal Shabbat service with additional readings. Fox spoke about anti-Semitism and the Jewish experience. His goal was to affirm the right to live full lives, including religious services, and to lift up lives in joy and dignity.
Rabbi Jonathan Kremer of Congregation Shirat Hayam in Ventnor said his synagogue will participate during a Conservative Shabbat Service on Nov. 16. In the Jewish calendar, the one-year anniversary, or yahrzeit, is Nov. 16, Kremer said.
There will be a brief memorial with some of the materials drawn from Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, Kremer said.
Friday evening, Weis talked about growing up in a post-Holocaust world. He attended school with people of other races and religions. He said he did not experience anti-Semitism.
“I experienced no violence, no hatred,” he said.
Weis said he studied history and knew about anti-Semitism in America, but the freedom and integration Jewish people achieved in this country made them feel that maybe they had won the battle and defeated the monster.
As Weis commemorated the anniversary of the Pittsburgh murders, he said America seems to be moving backward, with an increase in fear-mongering, scapegoating and hate speech.
“The idea of dehumanizing others destroys and eats away at our ability to have empathy,” he said.
Weis mentioned other shootings that targeted religious groups or minorities, including an April shooting at a California synagogue where one woman was killed; the killing of 22 people — most of them Latino — in August at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas; and the June 2015 Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting in which nine black people were killed during Bible study.
“The one thing they have in common is grievances,” said Weis of the people who did the killings.
This type of violence is intolerable, and people have been awakened now, Weis said.
“We must raise our voices. We must stand together,” he said. “In 2019, the landscape of America ... is many colors and incredibly diverse.”
One year after Pittsburgh, Weis called on his congregation to avoid despair.
“I will fight to build this vision. A world that’s every color, every race, building a better America one person at a time,” he said.
Other South Jersey synagogues that commemorated the Pittsburgh shootings included Beth El Synagogue in Margate, Young Israel of Margate, Beth Judah Temple in Wildwood and the Jewish Community Center of Long Beach Island.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.