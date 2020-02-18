Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Kimberly K. Holmes, Acting Chief of Staff of the N.J. Department of Community Affairs, talks with students and staff of the Sovereign Avenue School in Atlantic City, NJ. to discuss the significance of the Great Migration featuring the work of renowned artist Jacob Lawrence, who was an Atlantic City native Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Laura Sanchez, 10 show off her painting to Kimberly K. Holmes Acting Chief of Staff of the NJ Department of Community Affairs, at Sovereign Avenue School in Atlantic City, NJ. during the discuss the significance of the Great Migration featuring the work of renowned artist Jacob Lawrence, who was an Atlantic City native Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Billboard Artist Jacob Lawrence, who was an Atlantic City native Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — The state, the city's public schools and for-profit and nonprofit corporations teamed up Tuesday to teach Sovereign Avenue School students a little bit about art, history and life.
Kim Holmes, assistant commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, spoke to a classroom of fourth- through eighth-graders about her family's life, which reflected the most famous series painted by the late city native Jacob Lawrence, titled "Migration of the Negro."
The series consists of 60 panels portraying the movement of African Americans from the rural South to the urban North after World War II.
Holmes' parents came from Madison County, Florida, to New Jersey for a better life, Holmes said.
Before Holmes spoke, local artist Valeria Marcus held a workshop with the children where they tried to recreate panel 58 from "Migration of the Negro."
The panel shows three children facing a blackboard, writing numbers on it with their backs to the classroom. A caption says, "In the North, the Negro had better educational facilities."
Marcus said she chose Panel 58 because many African Americans relocated from the South to the North because of the educational opportunities, economics and housing.
"Some of the people didn't have money to go to school because if they used their money for the school, their parents couldn't (have money for) shoes," Marcus said. "The teachers at the time in the South after World War II were underpaid, understaffed and they didn't have books and materials."
As Holmes spoke, an image of Panel 58 was projected behind her.
Lawrence was chosen as the first subject of a series that will highlight the city's history and culture. The Atlantic City Development Corp. is promoting the city's heritage on its billboard at Albany and Atlantic avenues.
Lawrence was born in 1917 to Rosa and Jacob Lawrence Sr. His art is significant because he captured the struggles of life in this country, often through a series of panels that told a story.
Besides "Migration of the Negro," Lawrence painted a war series, a hospital series, a Frederick Douglass series and a series that was recently reunited titled "The American Struggle."
In 1941, Lawrence was the first African American given a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art. He was hailed as the most influential artist in the 20th century by Fortune Magazine and graced the cover of its November 1941 issue.
Lawrence was recognized for his ability to comprehensively portray the African American experience.
His works are on display in almost 200 museum collections, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, both in New York City; the Art Institute of Chicago; and the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C.
