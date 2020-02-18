ATLANTIC CITY — The state, the city's public schools and for-profit and nonprofit corporations teamed up Tuesday to teach Sovereign Avenue School students a little bit about art, history and life.

Kim Holmes, assistant commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, spoke to a classroom of fourth- through eighth-graders about her family's life, which reflected the most famous series painted by the late city native Jacob Lawrence, titled "Migration of the Negro."

The series consists of 60 panels portraying the movement of African Americans from the rural South to the urban North after World War II.

Holmes' parents came from Madison County, Florida, to New Jersey for a better life, Holmes said.

"When they came up here, they had nothing, absolutely nothing, and when they went back down South, they came with 10 children," Holmes said. 

When Holmes' parents moved from the South to North Jersey, they had difficulty dealing with people who spoke differently and had different customs from what they were used to, Holmes said.

"The South is warm. Sometimes, they say people are more friendly in the South, and when you come up North, it's kind of cold," Holmes said.

Holmes told the children her parents taught her that reading and education are everything, and that education plus action equals success.

She spent most of her time encouraging the children to pursue their passions, be their best and be persistent.

Before Holmes spoke, local artist Valeria Marcus held a workshop with the children where they tried to recreate panel 58 from "Migration of the Negro."

The panel shows three children facing a blackboard, writing numbers on it with their backs to the classroom. A caption says, "In the North, the Negro had better educational facilities."

Marcus said she chose Panel 58 because many African Americans relocated from the South to the North because of the educational opportunities, economics and housing.

"Some of the people didn't have money to go to school because if they used their money for the school, their parents couldn't (have money for) shoes," Marcus said. "The teachers at the time in the South after World War II were underpaid, understaffed and they didn't have books and materials."

As Holmes spoke, an image of Panel 58 was projected behind her.

Lawrence was chosen as the first subject of a series that will highlight the city's history and culture. The Atlantic City Development Corp. is promoting the city's heritage on its billboard at Albany and Atlantic avenues.

Lawrence was born in 1917 to Rosa and Jacob Lawrence Sr. His art is significant because he captured the struggles of life in this country, often through a series of panels that told a story.

Besides "Migration of the Negro," Lawrence painted a war series, a hospital series, a Frederick Douglass series and a series that was recently reunited titled "The American Struggle."

In 1941, Lawrence was the first African American given a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art. He was hailed as the most influential artist in the 20th century by Fortune Magazine and graced the cover of its November 1941 issue.

Lawrence was recognized for his ability to comprehensively portray the African American experience.

His works are on display in almost 200 museum collections, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, both in New York City; the Art Institute of Chicago; and the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C.

