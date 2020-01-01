Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Egg Harbor Township's Marvin Burroughs and Hollisha Bridgers with Marley Dion Burroughs, the first baby of the decade born at AtlantiCare, at its Galloway Township campus Wednesday. Baby Marley was born at 12:58 a.m., making her the first baby of the year and decade at AtlantiCare and in Atlantic County. Shore Medical Center's first baby of 2020 was born several hours later.
Marley Dion Burroughs, born at 6 pounds and 13 ounces and 21 inches long, was the first baby of the year and decade born at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township at 12:58 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020. Parents Hollisha Bridgers, 34, and Marvin Burroughs, 36, are both elementary school teachers.
Marley Dion Burroughs, born at 6 pounds and 13 ounces and 21 inches long, was the first baby of the year and decade born at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township at 12:58 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020. Parents Hollisha Bridgers, 34, and Marvin Burroughs, 36, are both elementary school teachers.
Marley Dion Burroughs, born at 6 pounds and 13 ounces and 21 inches long, was the first baby of the year and decade born at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township at 12:58 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020. Parents Hollisha Bridgers, 34, and Marvin Burroughs, 36, are both elementary school teachers.
Two former local athletic standouts and Villanova University quarterbacks — including one who just last month signed a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies — had the first babies of the decade in Atlantic County hospitals.
Marvin Burroughs, 36, a star Atlantic City High School quarterback, and Hollisha Bridgers, 34, both teachers from Egg Harbor Township, welcomed daughter Marley Dion Burroughs at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township. Marley weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
Meanwhile, in Somers Point, the first baby of the decade at Shore Medical Center was born to Phillies organization outfielder and Lower Cape May Regional High School alumnus Matt Szczur, 30, and wife Natalie, 31. They had a baby boy at 9:53 a.m. Matthew Jr. weighs in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 inches long, said his mom.
"I have met (Burroughs) a few times. He’s older than me, so I never played with him," said Szczur, who has been invited to Phillies major league spring training in February. "That is wild — it's pretty cool."
It's the Szczurs' first child, and Matt helped his wife through the delivery.
"He was my motivational coach," Natalie said.
"I was just telling everybody, I respect the heck out of women, but after seeing that, it’s on a whole new level," Matt said. "It was really unbelievable."
The two live in Cape May, and both grew up in Cape May County, Matt said. Their parents were good friends, so they have known each other a long time. They started dating in college, when Matt was at Villanova and Natalie was at East Carolina University.
They thought the baby would be born Friday, when an induction was planned, Matt said.
"Last night we had dinner with family — pork loin, spinach and cheese. That must have gotten the baby going," Matt said. "Then last night Natalie started having contractions."
They got to Shore about 1:30 a.m.
"We were very lucky," Natalie said. "It was really quick."
Over at AtlantiCare, Marley was a few days late — her due date was Dec. 27 — but it was enough to push her birth date into the new year, and right into the 2020s.
"They made it a big deal, with whistles and bells and Happy New Year lights," said Bridgers, a teacher at Dr. Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School in Egg Harbor Township. "It was exciting, and something we didn't anticipate. We didn't think (the birth) would be in January, but I really like the date of 1-1-20."
Marley was born at the Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth at AtlantiCare's Mainland Campus.
Dad Marvin Burroughs teaches at the New York Avenue School in Atlantic City. He said the two thought they were going in for a routine non-stress test at 9 a.m. Monday, but Bridgers' blood pressure spiked at the hospital.
"They wanted to keep her and examine her a little further, and it turned out we were stuck here for New Year's Eve," Burroughs joked.
Bridgers went into labor about midnight Monday, so she was in labor a little longer than 24 hours. It was her first baby.
Burroughs had had a premonition, and on the way to the hospital grabbed the baby bag.
"She asked me why I was bringing that," Burroughs said. "I said, 'I just have a feeling.'"
The night before he had a dream they were having a baby girl, Burroughs said.
And it came true.
Marley will have a half-brother and sister. Burroughs has two older children, Marvin Jr., 10, and Macy, 7, who are both thrilled about the new baby, Burroughs said.
"We are both teachers so are on winter break," Bridgers said. "We didn’t plan it. It just happened to be that way."
She said she will be on maternity leave through spring break in April, and Burroughs will also have maternity leave to take after that.
"We didn’t know the gender until the baby came," said Bridgers. "We had the grandparents announce it as soon as the baby came out."
Burroughs said he knew the gender of his first two children, born by cesarean section. This was the first birth he could watch.
"It's scary. There's so much to worry about, and it's difficult because you have no control over it," Burroughs said. "That was the hardest part for me."
He has some advice for other men anxious about childbirth.
"Embrace the moment. Deal with the emotions afterwards. It will be worth it," Burroughs said.
"He was such a phenomenal support in the bath tub and on the yoga ball," Bridgers said. She used a whirlpool tub to help with stress management during earlier labor, along with a yoga ball, a peanut ball, jazz and aromatherapy.
"Each helped in a different way. They were very soothing," Bridgers said. "I put it in my birth plan to have all those things."
The name Marley is a combination of their two first names, Bridgers said, and Dion is the name of Bridgers' cousin who died about a year ago. They would have used both names for either a boy or a girl.
The couple will have a lot of help with the new baby, as they both have a large extended family in the area including grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins.
"There will be a lot of support and a lot of love surrounding Marley," Bridgers said.
Staff Writer John Russo contributed to this report.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013
