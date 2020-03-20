At Gov. Phil Murphy’s news conference Friday, officials said the state has established agreements with five counties to begin drive-thru testing within their borders in the next week or so.
They are Union, Ocean, Essex, Burlington and Hudson counties.
State officials also asked all counties to identify potential test sites within their borders. The state will be announcing new locations soon. Some sites, according to state officials, may cover regions and not specific counties.
Atlantic County Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica said the county has identified potential sites for drive-through testing in Atlantic County, and his choice is the Motor Vehicle Commission inspection station in Mays Landing off Route 40.
A registered sex offender from Oklahoma was arrested Wednesday after he traveled to Atlantic…
“I'm pushing (that location) because the division of motor vehicles is not operating. There’s your drive-thru line,” Formica said of the long building designed to hold several cars in a line as they go through testing, as well as a large parking lot set up for cars to wait in line and move up slowly.
There is one hurdle to get over, Formica said, and that is covering up and protecting the MVC’s diagnostic equipment.
“I can’t imagine they can’t cover the emissions tester with a tarp or something,” Formica said. “We may be up and running faster than anybody.”
He said it is a good location for a county or a regional drive-thru test site.
“People can come from three counties to go to that thing,” Formica said of Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
