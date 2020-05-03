Two popular beaches near Ocean City that are overseen by New Jersey were closed to visitors Sunday, just a day after Gov. Phil Murphy allowed state and county parks to reopen.
State park service and wildlife management officials closed parking lots and beach access at Corsons Inlet State Park and the dog beach at the Malibu Beach Wildlife Management Area until further notice. The boat ramp at Corson’s Inlet State Park remained open.
The areas were closed due to excessive visitors and noncompliance with social distancing measures, said Larry Hajna, a spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Protection.
“Throughout New Jersey, many people are visiting state parks and forests this weekend. Preliminary reports indicate that the majority of visitors are respecting social distancing requirements,” Hajna said.
Hajna said social distancing requirements are being strictly enforced and parking is being limited to 50% capacity at state parks.
Hajna also said visitors to state parks are reminded to:
- Stay 6 feet away from each other;
- Wear face coverings to help protect themselves and fellow park visitors;
- Visit the park nearest to their home;
- Visit parks alone or with immediate family only. No group gatherings;
- Do not picnic, set up chairs, blankets or coolers, or go swimming;
- Park only in designated areas.
Officials posted signs, placed up barriers and forced those with dogs to leave Malibu Beach in Egg Harbor Township between Ocean City and Longport on Sunday.
Jason Dougherty had driven an hour from his home in Logan Township, Gloucester County, with his wife, two daughters and their 1-year old five-breed mix. He was a little disappointed after the long drive.
“To get out for some salt air would have been worth it,” Dougherty said. But he also said he understood why the state closed it Sunday.
“We both work in hospitals,” he said. “It’s not worth the risk.”
He didn’t want to make an attempt on the Boardwalk but they planned to drive into Ocean City to park and walk around.
Pat and Bruce Ilgenfritz of Brick Township, Ocean County, were out for a long drive with their dog Stuart on Sunday as well. They made the drive to the dog beach at least five times last season.
“We had so much fun last year,” Pat said. “The dogs love it.”
The Ilgenfritzs took the opportunity to stretch their eight combined legs before continuing their afternoon drive. They’re not sure what the pandemic will mean for the upcoming season but expect they’ll attempt to visit the dog beach again in the future.
For the parks that were open, the Park Service asked on Facebook that visitors keep their trips under two hours so others could visit as well. Bathroom facilities were closed and picnicking was prohibited.
The state also posted on Facebook state parks that were overrun Saturday, including Barnegat Lighthouse on Long Beach Island, and asked that individuals consider visiting other areas on Sunday in an attempt to spread out the crowds.
Large crowds were also reported Saturday at the Batsto Village parking area in Wharton State Forest, Burlington County, forcing the state to close the parking lot.
ATLANTIC COUNTY REPORTS 40 NEW CASES, 1 DEATH
Atlantic County reported 40 more individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 1,099 people.
The death of an 97-year old women in an Absecon long-term care facility means 49 have died from COVID-19 related issues in the county and 198 have been cleared as recovered.
The new cases were comprised of 24 men, ages 33-98 and 16 women, ages 24-92.
They were spread between Northfield (13), Galloway Township (9), Atlantic City (5), Pleasantville (4), Hammonton (4), Egg Harbor Township (2), Absecon (1), Corbin City (1) and Hamilton Township (1).
Drive-thru testing will resume Monday for those with appointments at the Hamilton Mall testing site. Individuals whose tests were cancelled on April 30 because of high winds can be tested Monday at the same time of day as their original appointment.
Appointments are available for symptomatic county residents with a prescription from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day and can be made online at aclink.org.
Also Sunday, the Cape May County Department of Health listed 11 new positive patients for a total of 361 cases with 23 deaths and 155 recovered. No new deaths were reported by the county Sunday.
The New Jersey Department of Health said Sunday 126,744 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide and 7,871 people have died.
The state said Atlantic County had 26 new cases for a total of 1,075 and 49 deaths. Cape May County was shown with seven new cases for a total of 344 and 24 deaths.
The state said Cumberland County had 73 new cases for a total of 881 and 17 deaths. Ocean County was reported to have 140 new cases for 6,871 total cases with 440 deaths.
County Executive Dennis Levinson wants everyone to pay tribute to public safety employees during National Correctional Officers and Employees week from May 4-10.
“Now, perhaps more than ever before, these dedicated individuals deserve our recognition and appreciation as they put themselves at risk by serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Levinson said. “Their jobs are extremely challenging under the best circumstances, but this current crisis tests them even more. We are extremely grateful for their dedication to protect and serve.”
