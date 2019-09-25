ATLANTIC CITY — State and city officials held a community town hall Tuesday night for the 1st and 2nd wards as part of an ongoing effort to elicit input and incorporate solutions from residents.
The event, held at the Uptown School Complex, drew nearly 75 residents and mirrored similar town halls that have taken place in the last 12 months. With moderators overseeing break-out sessions and recording ideas presented by residents, topics discussed included: jobs and vocational training; local government; public safety, police and community relations; public health; land use and affordable housing; arts and culture; and, pathways to success for youth.
Since Gov. Phil Murphy's administration released its transition report on returning the city to local sovereignty in September 2018, the state has held several community town halls. The state Department of Community Affairs and the Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office organized a citywide town hall in January at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and a Latino-speaking town hall in June at Our Lady Star of the Sea.
Atlantic City has been under state control since 2016 and the oversight will last until at least the end of 2021.
Jim Johnson, special counsel to Murphy for the Atlantic City transition and co-author of the state's report, said each town hall makes the state "sharper, smarter and more responsive," to the community and the people.
"The point of this gathering is to learn from you," Johnson said. "The way we move forward is together."
Based on the results of previous town halls, Johnson predicted that a few of the ideas presented by residents Tuesday night would be implemented.
Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who spoke briefly before the breakout sessions began, said that the "survival of Atlantic City is going to take all of us."
The mayor listed several projects and initiatives underway in the 1st and 2nd wards. The Caspian Point bulkheads would be completed in 2020, as would those at the end of Magellan Avenue. The mayor also said that new bike lanes, LED lights and ramps on the new inlet Boardwalk section and the Maine Avenue promenade widening project were all in the works.
Pacific Avenue is also going to have "blue boxes," that will connect directly to the Atlantic City Police Department, Gilliam said. The emergency boxes, which are easily located because of a prominent blue light, are common on college campuses.
