An Egg Harbor Township man has become Atlantic County’s first COVID-19 related death, officials confirmed Thursday.
The man, in his late 50s, “had a history of underlying health conditions that put him at greater risk for complications from the coronavirus,” county Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond said.
There were also 11 additional cases of the new coronavirus confirmed in the county, bringing the overall total to 50. The new cases include five men, ranging in age from 15 to 70, and six women, ranging in age from 25 to 76, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state has increased by 3,489, bringing the total to 25,590, officials said during Gov. Phil Murphy's daily briefing. There have been 182 additional deaths, bringing the total to 537.
“You should not assume that 182 people passed since yesterday’s press conference,” Murphy said. “There is a lag here in terms of confirming cause of death in particular. … You need to think of this over a span of days, particularly given the stress right now we have on the system. That is more true than ever.”
Murphy, appearing on CNN late Wednesday, said he thinks rigorous social distancing and the shuttering of many businesses will continue “deep into May.”
Apart from Atlantic County, according to the state Department of Health, there are 34 cases of COVID-19 in Cape May County and 31 in Cumberland County. There has been one death in Cumberland County. Five cases have been deemed recovered in Atlantic County and 11 in Cape May County.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
During the briefing, State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said the field hospital at the Atlantic City Convention Center should be up and running April 14, following the stations at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, Hudson County, and the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, Middlesex County.
In other local COVID-19 news:
Ventnor closes beach
Ventnor officials said Thursday they are closing the city's Boardwalk and beaches until further notice, joining a number of other shore towns that have done the same in recent weeks.
The closing is effective noon Friday, according to a post on the city's Facebook page, and includes the fishing pier. All 4x4 vehicle beach permits are no longer valid as well.
Those not in compliance with the order could face a summons, with fines up to $1,000 and six months in jail.
Testing in Cape
Cape Regional Urgent Care is scheduling appointments for COVID-19 testing.
Testing will be completed at 11 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.
Patients must meet the following criteria:
- Close contact with a person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in the past 14 days
- History of travel within 14 days of symptoms onset
- Over the age of 60
- Chronic medical conditions or an immunocompromised state that places you at higher risk
- A health care worker or first responder
Call 609-465-6364 and select option 2 and then 2 again to schedule an appointment, according to the post. There will be a brief registration and triage prior to arrival.
Appointments will be scheduled between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. while supplies last, according to the post.
Lower bars short-term rentals
Lower Township officials Wednesday night said they have prohibited short-term rentals.
Officials have asked second-home owners to refrain from visiting and closed campgrounds in addition to passing a resolution barring rentals through online marketplaces such as Airbnb until further notice, Mayor Frank Sippel said in a news release.
“Marketplace rentals are not required by state law to obtain a mercantile license. It is challenging to have every property identified,” Sippel said. “Our Police Department, along with code enforcement, will do everything in their power to identify these properties and enforce this recent resolution.”
Residents who suspect a home is being rented that falls into this category can call 609-886-2005, ext. 113.
TRANSIT FUNDING
New York-area mass transit providers will receive more than $5 billion in aid from the federal government as they confront large revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Federal Transit Administration on Thursday announced $25 billion it is awarding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). It included more than $5.4 billion for the New York metropolitan area including New Jersey and Connecticut.
Last month, NJ Transit, the nation’s largest statewide public transportation system, requested $1.25 billion in aid.
