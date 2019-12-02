FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — State Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead last week.
Just before 3 a.m. Nov. 28, troopers from the Bridgeton barracks went to 1188 Buckshutem Road after a call about a shooting. Upon arrival, troopers discovered the victim, Frank Najee-Ullah, 55, had been shot several times.
Najee-Ullah was transported to Inspira Hospital, where he died of his injuries. The investigation by the State Police Major Crimes Unit continues with the assistance of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit.
