Coworkers of two Inspira Medical Center Vineland workers who tested positive for the novel coronavirus were told Wednesday they can return to work without quarantine or testing if they do not show symptoms of COVID-19 infection, a hospital spokeswoman confirmed Friday.
Health care workers exposed to someone positive for the novel coronavirus "more than likely should be tested," said state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli during Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 update Saturday.
The statement contradicts a decision by Inspira Health, which upset some of its employees in its Vineland hospital by deciding not to test or quarantine workers who came in close contact with an asymptomatic nurse anesthetist who tested positive for the virus March 15.
"We cannot have a group of health care workers scared to come to work," Persichilli said.
On Friday, a spokesperson said Inspira decided to allow the workers to return to work without testing or quarantine, on the basis of information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health.
The spokesperson could not immediately be reached Saturday for comment on Persichilli's statement.
The nurse anesthetist was one of two Inspira workers who tested positive. The other was a radiation oncologist who is hospitalized with symptoms. Inspira has not yet answered questions about whether coworkers of the oncologist are being tested and quarantined.
Both had recently returned from a European vacation, according to three coworkers who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak on the matter.
Persichili cautioned that testing only provides an answer for that point in time.
"Any one of us could test negative one day and five days later test positive," she said.
The two Inspira employees were treated in Gloucester County. According to the state, one person in Cumberland County has tested positive for COVID-19, a Vineland resident.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
