In the hopes of heading off rampant spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in South Jersey, the state Department of Health has tested thousands of residents and staff, officials said Friday.
“In collaboration with Cooper University Health (Care), we will complete testing of 16 long-term care facilities in the southern part of the state,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday during Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 media briefing.
She did not, however, name the facilities where testing has occurred.
“Due to the high number of long-term care facility resident deaths in North Jersey, Cooper University Health Care volunteered to begin testing long-term care residents and staff in order to prevent a similar situation in facilities in South Jersey,” said Kevin O’Dowd, co-president/CEO of Cooper.
About 40% of the state’s 5,617 COVID-19 deaths have been among residents of long-term care homes, Persichilli has said.
In Cape May County, 12 of 17 COVID-19 deaths are of residents of Genesis Health Care’s Victoria Manor in North Cape May.
In Atlantic County, 18 of 30 COVID-19 deaths have been residents of five long term-care facilities. None of Cumberland County’s five COVID-19 deaths has been in such care centers.
O’Dowd said Cooper is conducting the testing at the direction of the New Jersey Department of Health, which selected for testing 16 facilities where there has been a minimal number of positive COVID-19 cases.
“For the past three days, Cooper has deployed 12 teams of clinicians who have visited these 16 long-term care facilities and tested more than 2,100 individuals,” O’Dowd said. “By the end of the day, Cooper will have tested approximately 3,000 long-term care facility residents and staff.”
O’Dowd said the residents and staff, as well as state and local health officials, will be given the test results.
“The facilities have been provided specific instructions on how to isolate and monitor those residents and staff who test positive in order to prevent the spread of the virus and further deaths,” O’Dowd said.
Persichilli also said the department will soon announce plans to test all 70,000 residents of such homes statewide, along with staff.
“We will be laying out plans similar to (what we are) doing in South Jersey to test all residents and employees,” Persichilli said, adding the state is also trying to help nursing homes find new staff members through covid19.nj.gov/volunteer.
“The matchmaking process goes on every day,” Persichilli said. “We are looking for individuals that want to work in long-term care. It’s our biggest push right now.”
