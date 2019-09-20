ATLANTIC CITY — There will be a town hall meeting Tuesday for those who live and work in the city's 1st and 2nd wards to discuss with state officials the city's future and ideas for revitalizing the resort.

The state Department of Community Affairs' Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office is holding the meeting in collaboration with the city, the First Ward Civic Association and the Bungalow Park Civic Association from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Uptown School Complex, 323 Madison Ave.

The meeting follows a citywide town hall held in January at Boardwalk Hall and a Spanish-language town hall held in June at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church.

Town hall meetings for the 3rd and 4th wards and the 5th and 6th wards will be scheduled at a later date.

Jim Johnson, special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy and co-author of the state’s transition report on Atlantic City, will attend.

For more information about the work underway in Atlantic City, visit Atlantic City: Building A Foundation for a Shared Prosperity on the DCA website. People also can check out the Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office social media pages at facebook.com/ACinitiatives, twitter.com/ACinitiatives and instagram.com/acinitiatives.

