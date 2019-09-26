Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jay Greenblatt, Board Member, Jewish Federation, had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Jay Einstein, President, Jewish Federation, had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Jay Einstein, President, Jewish Federation, had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Jay Einstein, President, Jewish Federation, had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Jay Greenblatt, Board Member, Jewish Federation, had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Jay Einstein, President, Jewish Federation, had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Jay Einstein, President, Jewish Federation, had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Jay Einstein, President, Jewish Federation, had a few words during the event. Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Stockton University and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland Gloucester and Salem counties announced preserved of Alliance Heritage Center in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery. Sept.26, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP — Stockton University on Thursday announced a partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties to preserve the history of the first successful Jewish farming colony in America, formed in 1882 just outside Vineland.
The announcement came during a ceremony in the chapel at the Alliance Cemetery, which doubles as a museum filled with artifacts and documents that tell the story of the Alliance Colony. The memorabilia will become part of a new virtual museum coordinated by Stockton, digitized through the university's Special Collections library, according to a news release from the college.
“I am kvelling today,” said Jay Greenblatt, referring to the Jewish word for feeling happy and proud, in a statement from Stockton. “I am bursting with pride and joy.”
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
A pilot peer training program centered on Anne Frank debuted at Stockton University this mon…
Greenblatt’s family helped settle the first colony, and he has been instrumental in collecting and preserving colony artifacts.
“This is not just a story of Jewish immigration,” Greenblatt said. “It is also a story of American immigration. It is an important slice of history to be preserved.”
“Its goal is to preserve the history of the Alliance Colony and to tell the stories of those of the Alliance Colony,” said Thomas Kinsella, professor of literature at Stockton and director of the Alliance Heritage Center. “The stories we will tell are stories of triumph over fear, of perseverance, of love, of family and community.”
Two major gifts also were announced at the ceremony, one for $500,000 from an anonymous donor to fund the center and one for $200,000 from Bernard and Shirlee Greenblatt Brown to establish a research endowment, according to Stockton.
Freshmen Stockton University students move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Freshmen Stockton University students move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Freshmen Stockton University students move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Freshmen Stockton University students move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Freshmen Stockton University students move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.