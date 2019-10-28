GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The dedication of a new exhibit at the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University offered two families a chance to reunite.
The exhibit honors two Dutch families that helped a Jewish boy survive the Holocaust.
The Schimmel and Hoogenboom Righteous Remembrance Room was funded by Leo Ullman, who at a young age was placed with the Schimmel family to escape execution and was provided fake identity papers by Pieter Hoogenboom.
Ullman, 80, lives in Sands Point, New York, and formerly owned the Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township.
“To have the opportunity to honor the people who saved much of my family and also to create a benefit for this terrific Holocaust Resource Center, … it’s wonderful for us to be a part of this,” he said.
To help honor their family, three descendants of Pieter Hoogenboom flew from the Netherlands to New Jersey to attend the room dedication.
Marion van Wesemael-Hoogenboom, the granddaughter of Hoogenboom, said while she knew her grandfather and father provided fake identity papers to Jewish people during World War II, it was never spoken about in her family.
It wasn’t until she met Ullman about four years ago that she learned more about how her family helped others escape execution.
“I was already proud of my father, he was a wonderful father, and my grandfather,” she said. “But now we are even more proud. They were ordinary, but they did what they had to do.”
Ullman’s parents were hidden in an attic of a friend’s home, but hiding a child was found to be troublesome.
“They had to take this leap of faith and give me to the resistance in Holland, who placed me with the Schimmels,” he said.
Ullman, who was 3 years old at the time, then spent the next 796 days with the Schimmels and was passed off as their grandson until the Netherlands was liberated.
While he doesn’t remember much from his days with the Schimmels, he remembers their adopted daughter, Tillie, whom he shared a room with.
After a few months of living with the Schimmels, he was kept indoors for safety reasons. Because he was a small child, he didn’t know that a war was going on but knew bombs were being dropped. He also remembers drawing the shades every night to hide from the Nazis’ view.
“It turns out everybody on the block knew that (the Schimmels) had a hidden Jewish child, and nobody betrayed them,” he said. “But I didn’t know what was going on. I never ever knowingly suffered. I never suffered from being hungry, that’s one of the beauties of what those people did for me.”
After the Netherlands was liberated, he was reunited with his parents, and a year later the family moved to New York.
He stayed in touch with the Schimmels and their children and grandchildren ever since.
Ullman said to finally dedicate a room to the Hoogenbooms and the Schimmels feels terrific. The room, he thought, would also be useful and interesting to students.
The lesson he wants visitors to take away is the act of kindness people did to save lives, even when their own lives were at risk.
“I think the most important thing is that ordinary people did extraordinary deeds to save Jewish kids with the ultimate risk of being killed themselves,” he said. “When I asked them, ‘Why would you do this? Why would you take that risk?’ the answer was always, ‘It’s the right thing to do.’”
The 1,000-square-foot room has photos of the families who helped the Ullman family, original artifacts and books. A documentary film is also shown that highlights the Ullman family and what Europe was like during WWII.
“We all agreed that students know about the perpetrators, but they don’t know about the rescuers, the people that risked their lives,” said Gail Rosenthal, director of the Holocaust Resource Center. “These people changed history, that’s how the idea came about.”
An existing room was also dedicated to Rosenthal’s honor for her decades of work in the resource center.
