A 69-year-old Bergen County man died Tuesday from COVID-19, state officials confirmed, making him the first New Jersey resident to succumb to the disease.

“His condition started to deteriorate last evening,” Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Tuesday afternoon during a media briefing. “He suffered a cardiac arrest, was successfully revived but suffered another arrest this morning and expired. The family has been notified.”

Officials did not release the man’s identity but said the man had health issues including diabetes, hypertension and emphysema. He had been hospitalized at Hackensack University Medical Center. While he had no history of travel outside the United States, he did travel back and forth to New York, where there are more than 150 cases.

The death comes a day after Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency to strengthen the state’s response to the disease. So far, there are 15 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus across the state, including the man who died, Persichilli said, adding there are four new presumptive positive cases — two each in Bergen and Burlington counties.

There are 31 patients under investigation in the state, two of whom are in Cumberland County; no cases have been identified in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

“The fact that we are continuing to see additional cases is concerning, but it’s certainly not unexpected,” Persichilli said. “It follows the trend we’re seeing around the country.”

Stockton, Monmouth and Rutgers universities announced they are extending spring break. Stockton's spring break will now run from March 15 to 24. From March 25 to April 5, all classes at Stockton will be held online. The campus will remain open, and campus resources will remain available to faculty, staff and students, but students are strongly encouraged to continue their studies at home, according to a statement from the university.

Rutgers will cancel classes Thursday through the end of spring break March 22. Beginning March 23, all course instruction will be delivered remotely. 

Monmouth canceled all classes, including face-to-face, hybrid and online, through spring break, which is March 14 to 20.

On Monday, Princeton University restricted large gatherings and urged students to remain home after spring break and take classes online.

In an attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease, the state will waive fees for testing and related services for more than 2 million state residents whose health insurance plans the state oversees, Murphy said Tuesday.

The waiver includes emergency room, urgent care and office visits related to COVID-19 testing for the state’s individual, small and large group markets, the State Health Benefits and School Employee Health Benefits Plans, NJ FamilyCare’s CHIP population and the state's uninsured population, which is eligible for Charity Care, according to a news release from the state.

“As we continue to strengthen our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we must ensure that our residents are focused on their health and not on the cost of medically necessary testing,” Murphy said. “These actions bolster our state’s coordinated response and preparedness efforts by eliminating affordability concerns for New Jerseyans.”

Murphy encouraged employers to consider measures to support access to screenings, testing and related services.

“Our residents play a big role in our response and mitigation efforts,” Oliver said. “And we encourage them to continue doing their part. We’re going to get through this together in New Jersey.”

South Jersey schools continue to prepare for the spread of the disease, including canceling international travel and preparing for the possibility of home instruction.

A trip to the Camden Aquarium on Tuesday for first-grade students in the Dennis Township School District was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a note on the district’s website.

The decision was based on a recommendation from the Cape May County Department of Health, according to the site.

The Vineland Public School District has canceled all international trips until further notice and is requiring a special permission slip for trips within the country in addition to slips already signed, according to the district’s website.

However, all trips “are subject to cancellation at any point given the evolving nature of this situation,” according to the site.

Organizers for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in Atlantic City said Tuesday the event is still on but encouraged people who don't feel good to stay home. The parade is set to start about 1 p.m. on the Boardwalk.

AtlantiCare officials said Monday they are continuously monitoring and preparing for a possible increase in patients due to the flu and other viral illnesses, including the new coronavirus.

“Information and guidelines from the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and New Jersey Department of Health and our internal experts are rapidly evolving,” said Dr. Manish Trivedi, director of AtlantiCare’s Division of Infectious Diseases. “We are committed to providing factual information to our patients, staff, providers and all the communities we serve as we work to prevent spread of flu, coronavirus (COVID-19) and other illnesses.”

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments