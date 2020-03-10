Five more people have tested “presumed positive” for the new coronavirus since Sunday aftern…

FAQ about the COVID-19

What should I do if I think my child, a loved one or I have the flu, COVID-19 or another respiratory illness?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80% of those who might be impacted by COVID-19 would experience what is most likely the common cold. To protect others and yourself, call your primary care provider or pediatrician for guidance if you or a child in your care has symptoms. He or she can tell you whether you or your child needs to come to the office or other medical setting or have supportive care at home.

When you are ill, stay home from work, school and other social settings, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands often and call your health care provider for direction before you seek care.

What can I do to protect myself and my family from flu, coronavirus and other viruses?

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, not hands.

Wash hands often with soap and water or use 60% or higher alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Keep your hands away from your face.

Stay home when sick, except to seek care. Call your health care provider before visiting an office or other medical setting.

Call your primary care or pediatric provider for direction if you have flulike symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea.

Anticipate wearing a mask to protect others when you get to your health care provider’s office.

Review and follow CDC and New Jersey Department of Health travel advisories when planning travel. Avoid travel to areas with widespread transmission of COVID-19.

If you become ill after returning from travel, call your health care provider before going to a doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency room.

Practice good self-care by getting enough sleep, exercise and nutrition, and managing stress.

Where can people get the most accurate information about coronavirus?

Call the Department of Health or visit the following sites:

- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

- New Jersey Department of Health

- New Jersey Hospital Association

- Jersey Poison Information and Education System (NJPIES) and Coronavirus Hotline

- NJPIES Public Call Center – 800-222-1222 (800-962-1253 for those calling from outside New Jersey)

What should pregnant women and parents of infants and young children do to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19?

Keep yourself and the child in your care away from people who are sick as much as you can.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze — throw the tissue away after you use it, and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. If you are not near water, use an alcohol-based hand cleaner.

Try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs often spread this way.

Do not allow anyone to hold a baby or young child until he or she has washed his or her hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or has used alcohol sanitizer with 60% or more alcohol.

Always wash hands before feeding a baby or expressing breast milk.

If you are sick with a respiratory virus, avoid contact with others, including your baby or child. Consider arranging for another caregiver to care for the child.

Avoid travel to areas with widespread transmission of COVID-19.

Clean and disinfect household objects and surfaces in your home.

If you are going to seek care for a flulike illness, call your health care provider first to get direction.

Should I go to work?

If you are sick, call your physician and stay home from work and other public settings. Remain out of work until you are free from a fever for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and able to control coughs and sneezes.

Practice and model safe respiratory behaviors for your employees, supervisors, colleagues and customers. Employers who support this approach can help ensure disease does not spread and disrupt business any further. Additionally, patrons who are sick should refrain from visiting the business. Encourage business owners, managers and staff to have alcohol-based hand sanitizing stations throughout the establishment.

Source: AtlantiCare