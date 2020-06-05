060420_nws_foodbank

Members of the Coalition for a Safe Community on Wednesday distributed food and energy rebates to 400 to 500 people with the assistance of local law enforcement.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Many Atlantic County residents struggled to feed themselves and their families even before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Stockton University poll reports.

Nearly 18% of residents said they had run out of food without having money to buy more. Fourteen percent have skipped a meal because they couldn’t afford food, and 17% skipped a meal in an effort to save food for their children, according to the poll taken in March.

Of those polled, 35% said they have eaten the same thing several days in a row because the item costs less, while 30% wished they could eat healthier but simply couldn’t afford it.

Since the poll was conducted, conditions have worsened; thousands of unemployed families have waited for free meal kits since Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all nonessential businesses to close.

The poll of 827 adults was conducted March 7 to 13 by the Polling Institute of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton.

The results show food insecurity was a problem even before the pandemic, John Froonjian, executive director of the Hughes Center, said in a news release.

Though food may be accessible for most Atlantic County residents, as 97% live within 10 miles of a supermarket, affordability was still a barrier, the poll found.

All four counties in The Press of Atlantic City’s coverage area — Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean — have the highest rates in the state of children who lack access to healthy foods, according to Feeding America.  But food insecurity is a national issue. In 2016, The Press newsroom spent a year focusing on food scarcity, particularly among children, in its series "Growing Up Hungry."

