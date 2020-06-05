Many Atlantic County residents struggled to feed themselves and their families even before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Stockton University poll reports.
Nearly 18% of residents said they had run out of food without having money to buy more. Fourteen percent have skipped a meal because they couldn’t afford food, and 17% skipped a meal in an effort to save food for their children, according to the poll taken in March.
Of those polled, 35% said they have eaten the same thing several days in a row because the item costs less, while 30% wished they could eat healthier but simply couldn’t afford it.
Since the poll was conducted, conditions have worsened; thousands of unemployed families have waited for free meal kits since Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all nonessential businesses to close.
The poll of 827 adults was conducted March 7 to 13 by the Polling Institute of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton.
The results show food insecurity was a problem even before the pandemic, John Froonjian, executive director of the Hughes Center, said in a news release.
Though food may be accessible for most Atlantic County residents, as 97% live within 10 miles of a supermarket, affordability was still a barrier, the poll found.
All four counties in The Press of Atlantic City’s coverage area — Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean — have the highest rates in the state of children who lack access to healthy foods, according to Feeding America. But food insecurity is a national issue. In 2016, The Press newsroom spent a year focusing on food scarcity, particularly among children, in its series
"Growing Up Hungry."
Coalition for a Safe Community distributes food in Pleasantville
060420_nws_foodbank
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Members of the Coalition for a Safe Community on Wednesday distributed food and energy rebates to 400 to 500 people with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Ruis Martinez, in car, gives a fist bump to Pleasantville police Deputy Chief James M. Williams.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Josue Arce loads another car with a food box.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Aaron Orkin, with the group 1st Love Unbroken based out of Atlantic City, loads another food box into a waiting car.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Karina Dominguez of Pleasantville, 25, with the group Impacto de Dios loads a waiting car.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Atlantic City resident Jason Smart-El Jr. recieves a food box from David ‘Brother Wolf’ Godwin to be placed in the next car.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Event organizers Perry Mays with CSC and David Vinokurov with South Jersey Gas.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Atlantic City resident Jason Smart-El Jr. loads a food box into another car.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. David Vinokurov with South Jersey Gas waits with a food box for the next car to pull up.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Atlantic City resident Dasha Brown, with Volunteers of America and Delaware Valley, registers donation recipients as well directing them further down the line.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
