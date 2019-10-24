Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Thirty-five years ago, “People Get Ready” by The Impressions blared across the then-Stockton State College campus as the first song played by the school’s new radio station.
WLFR 91.7 FM, which takes its call sign from Stockton University’s Lake Fred, went live on the air for the first time in 1984, according to a news release from the school.
“I remember a big, square cake coming down the halls,” said WLFR Content Manager and DJ Paul Glaser, who was present at the inaugural party. “Everyone was celebrating.”
The university will celebrate the station’s anniversary Friday with a party from 6 to 10 p.m in the Campus Center Event Room, Stockton said.
The musical lineup is set to feature Creem Circus, Molly Ringworm, Wolfgang Joc, Shawn Rock, Malcolm Tent with 1Adam12 and more. The event also will feature an unveiling ceremony for the new WLFR logo.
Admission to the party is free, but donations to support the station are welcome. For more information, visit stockton.edu/wlfr or call the station at 609-652-4781.
