With three cultural sites dedicated to bringing awareness to, and preserving Jewish heritage in South Jersey, Stockton University's ongoing focus on their history has no plans of slowing its reach.
Last week, Stockton announced its third site and its partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties to maintain a chapel/museum at Alliance Cemetery in Pittsgrove Township that highlights the Alliance Colony. The colony was the first successful Jewish farming colony in America that was established in 1882 just outside Vineland. Photos, documents and letters from the colony are displayed along the walls of the chapel. Artifacts, like an original arch from an old synagogue nearby, are also on display in the museum.
The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center was established in 1990 on Stockton's main campus in Galloway Township and the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage in Woodbine, established in 2003, highlights Jewish history in the area as well as their connections to WWII.
The university’s reach into multiple counties is not by accident, rather it’s to expand its research and education in hopes to connect people in more ways than one.
“When we established our Holocaust Resource Center back in the 90’s, it was a major initiative to provide the area and beyond with an opportunity to hear the oral histories of survivors and to see the artifacts associated with the Holocaust,” said Harvey Kesselman, president of Stockton. “This speaks to the issue of not only the Jewish communities that were in this area, but also areas that housed survivors after World War II. That's important history for all of us so we don't forget history.”
Another space to commemorate local Jewish heritage is scheduled to open at Stockton in late October. The Schimmel and Hoogenboom Righteous Remembrance Room will be dedicated to the children who were hidden during World War II, particularly in the Netherlands, according to Gail Rosenthal, director of the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center.
“The link to our area is the man who is one of the former owners of the Shore Mall, Leo Ullman, was a hidden child near Anne Frank,” Rosenthal said. “The difference is that he survived and Frank didn’t. So this will be not only his story, but the story of all the people that helped him and his family to be rescued."
Stockton, he said, wants to be a repository for “everything South Jersey,” which includes information on Jewish heritage as well as other cultures that were prominent in the area.
“Any opportunity where we can enhance our footprint that provides scholarship opportunities for our students, research opportunities for our faculty and provides a place of familiarity for people who want to know more about their history is a good thing” he said. “A college or university ought to be a place where you feel connected to it. That's what we try to do, is connect folks in our region to their history.”
Adding the museum at Alliance Cemetery to Stockton’s umbrella simply expands on work that the school already does to build up communities and bring awareness of their own history, said Michelle McDonald, chief academic officer for Stockton’s Atlantic City campus and associate vice president for academic affairs.
In Woodbine, the heritage museum offers a detailed story of the Jewish colony that settled into that area, but the space also houses an instructional site where Stockton classes are held. The museum is a maze of standing displays with literature and photos of prominent Jewish figures and events in Woodbine as well as the historical happenings, like the borough's first murder. It also includes photos of the 19th century synagogue where the museum is housed and on the floor—a map of Woodbine.
“The original plan was to offer Stockton students the ability to take courses here rather than have to travel all the way to main campus,” said Jane Stark, executive director for the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage. “In many ways it has enhanced our image and our ability for outreach for educational purposes.”
Throughout its centers, lectures and different programs are held about Jewish history as well as the Holocaust, she said. The centers also host Holocaust survivors on a regular basis.
“I recognize, all the time, Stockton’s commitment to the greater community,” she said. “A lot of universities will swallow up the area and just stay within their own world, but here it’s a constant expansion of the greater community.”
Stockton’s newest partnership with the Jewish Federation also came right before Rosh Hashanah, that started on Sunday, which university dignitaries simply described as perfect timing.
“It's a beautiful way to bring awareness and for people who are not of the Jewish faith to have a better understanding of what it means,” Stark said of the holiday. “We're beginning a new year with a whole new chapter on the history of people who have contributed greatly to our southern New Jersey communities.”
With more centers comes more education, and Stark believes the more people educate themselves the less hate and prejudice the world will have.
