GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Stockton University student died Monday in a crash on Wrangleboro Road, police confirmed Thursday.
Jon Liguori, of Pennsylvania, was a rising senior and a player on the lacrosse team, said Diane D'Amico, spokeswoman for the university.
"We send our condolences to the family," D'Amico said. "This is a real tragedy."
Liguori struck a utility pole about 3 p.m. on Wrangelboro at Walden Way.
When officers arrived, the 2002 Saturn was engulfed in flames with Liguori still inside, police said.
Officers and two citizens attempted to fight the fire and rescue Liguori, but their efforts were unsuccessful, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wrangleboro was shut down for about three hours while first responders investigated, police said.
