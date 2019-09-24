GALLOWAY— Stockton University has partnered with the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties to open a new Alliance Heritage Center. The center will study and preserve the history of the Alliance Colony, the first Jewish farming colony in America that was established just outside Vineland in 1882, according to a news release.
To commemorate the opening, a ceremony will be held in the chapel of the Alliance Cemetery at 970 Gershel Road in Norma, at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26.
Speakers include Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, Jewish Federation President Jay Einstein and board member Jay Greenblatt— whose families helped settle the community, and Thomas Kinsella, a Stockton professor who will serve as director of the new center.
The AHC has collected and digitally preserved about 500 photographs, deeds, memoirs and letters to the archive which will be on display at the center.
Stockton also plans to announce two major gifts to establish an endowment to operate the center, the release stated.
