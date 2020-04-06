GALLOWAY— Stockton University Police welcomed its newest member to the agency, a four-year-old golden retriever named Freya.
Freya and Stockton officer, Lt. Tracy Stuart, were supposed to start the State Police Canine Academy on March 16 for a 14-week class, but it was postponed, according to Diane D’Amico, spokeswoman for the college.
To get a head start, the two are training locally focusing on imprinting odors of explosive compounds, which will be learned at the academy.
