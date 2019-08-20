ATLANTIC CITY — The westbound side of the Black Horse Pike is closed at West End Avenue due to a motor vehicle accident involving a stolen truck.
Pleasantville police were notified by Hamilton Township police Tuesday morning of a stolen truck from a business in the township, according to Pleasantville Capt. Matt Hartman.
Pleasantville police encountered the truck on the Black Horse Pike and followed it into the Chelsea Heights neighborhood of Atlantic City, and then back out of the city.
During the pursuit the truck hit multiple vehicles, causing one car to hit a utility pole, splitting the pole.
Police were able to get the truck to stop in front of a Shell gas station. The driver exited the truck and attempted to flee officers. The driver was then apprehended by a Pleasantville police K9 unit and taken to AtlantiCare City Campus for injuries sustained during the pursuit.
The Atlantic City Police Department posted the road closure on its Twitter page Tuesday morning.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY- Route 40 westbound at West End Avenue is closed. Please seek an alternate route such as the AC Expressway. pic.twitter.com/ZfZGIq9kxf— Atlantic City Police (@AtlanticCityPD) August 20, 2019
Officers from Atlantic City and Pleasantville police departments are at the scene, as well as a crew from Atlantic City Electric.
Police are asking motorists to seek an alternate route.
This story is developing check back for details.
