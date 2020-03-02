Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
STONE HARBOR — Citing a drop in volunteers living in town, fire Chief Roger Stanford successfully lobbied the Borough Council last month to allow for the hiring of seven full-time firefighter-EMTs.
The problem is not exclusive to Stone Harbor, Stanford said at the Feb. 18 council meeting but is exacerbated by high property costs and a lack of year-round rentals in town.
In 2000, the fire company had 31 volunteers, 23 of whom lived in the borough. Today, out of 54 volunteers, only eight are Stone Harbor residents. Of those eight, only four are certified to use a breathing apparatus. The average age of those living in town, Stanford said, is 60.
"The Stone Harbor Fire Department is facing a serious manpower issue," Stanford said. "We had hoped the situation would change, but it's obvious to the Fire Department that no one is moving to Stone Harbor to be a volunteer firefighter."
The council unanimously approved the plan. Stanford said his members are not in favor of moving to a fully paid department, only supplementing the existing ranks. The seven hires — three sets of two to work two days on, four days off, plus one to cover sick time and vacation days — would start Jan. 1, 2021.
"Just get together with the administrator and start to figure out stuff," Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour told the chief at the meeting.
It wasn't immediately clear how much adding the full-time employees would cost the borough. The borough clerk could not immediately be reached for comment. But a similar plan implemented in Princeton at the beginning of this year cost that city about $800,000 a year, according to nj.com. Princeton's volunteer department hired six firefighter-EMTs.
Stanford said the leadership is looking to the progress in Princeton as Stone Harbor maps out the next year leading up to its implementation. EMT training can take up to six months, he said.
When the fire company assumed control of Stone Harbor's EMS services in 2000, the ambulance corps faced a similar problem. The council allowed for the hiring of part-time EMTs to cover the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift, Stanford said, and provided for stipends to the volunteer EMTs working the overnight shift. After working well for years, it has faced a similar drop in interest as Stone Harbor paid a lower-than-average hourly wage, he said.
Three years ago, facing the same lack of volunteers, the council approved a stipend program to secure volunteer firefighters for the overnight shift. It helped, Stanford said, but there are still coverage holes on weekends and holidays.
The National Fire Protection Agency recommends a "two in, two out" policy, meaning two firefighters available to go into a fire and two firefighters to stay outside and assist.
"We know from past experience that having two firefighters (or) EMTs either working during the day or volunteering at night greatly increases our effectiveness for our fire response," Stanford said. "Having two firefighters at the station means that we only need two additional firefighters to respond and begin operations."
Stanford said most communities in Cape May County have a full-time EMS service. Wildwood, North Wildwood, Cape May and Ocean City have dual-service firefighter-EMTs, similar to Stanford's plan.
Lt. Lou Donofrio, president of the fire company, spoke in favor of the plan. He stressed, like Stanford, that the plan would not change their volunteer status.
"We love serving. We love serving for you guys. Always have," Donofrio said. "But you have to address the needs of the town and what you need for your EMS services and firefighters. I think it's a very cost-effective and appropriate move at this time."
Other Cape resorts are facing similar issues. Sea Isle City has struggled to attract new volunteers. Many of the volunteers who remain often cannot afford to live on the island and must race over the bridge from the mainland when a call comes in, leading to slower response times.
Donofrio, who will mark 30 years with the company later this year, has seen changes in the city and company and sees the supplemental hires as a logical move.
"I think it's a good plan," he said, "and it's the next step we need to take."
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
