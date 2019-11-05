Rules prohibiting some Cape May County towns from replenishing their beaches with sand from Hereford Inlet have been overturned by the U.S. secretary of the interior.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, said Tuesday the Coastal Barrier Resources Act will no longer prevent Stone Harbor, Avalon and North Wildwood from mining sand within the CBRA and using it on beaches outside the CBRA.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced the change in a Monday letter to Van Drew and other members of Congress who had brought up similar concerns.
“Congress did not intend to constrain the flexibility of agencies to accomplish the CBRA’s broader purposes of protecting coastal barrier resources by requiring beach renourishment to occur ‘solely’ within the system,” Bernhardt wrote.
There is new hope for resolution of a bureaucratic problem that has made beach replenishment…
“The goals of the Coastal Barrier Resources Act are worthy goals, but in the case of the Stone Harbor project, CBRA was creating unnecessary red tape that was having the opposite effect of its original intent,” Van Drew said. “This decision by Sec. Bernhardt proves that we can still come together in a bipartisan fashion and seek common-sense solutions to improve the lives of Americans.”
The project affects Avalon, Stone Harbor and North Wildwood. In 2016, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in a reversal of policy, had stalled a critical beach replenishment project. The communities were faced with going farther away to mine sand at an estimated cost increase of more than $6.5 million.
Van Drew met with local officials and brought the situation to the attention of Bernhardt.
The CBRA was passed in 1982 to prohibit federal financial assistance for development on coastal barriers with the goals of minimizing the loss of life and property, reducing wasteful expenditures and protecting natural resources. In 1996, however, the service granted an exception to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to use sand from a borrow area in Hereford Inlet for a flood and coastal storm damage reduction project called New Jersey Shore Protection, Townsends Inlet to Cape May Inlet. This project not only protects the coastline from storm damage, but it created more than one mile of critical habitat at Stone Harbor Point for migratory birds. Over the years, the borrow site has been used to replenish the Stone Harbor coastline three times.
“Thanks to the efforts of all three communities, as well as our congressman, we finally have a permanent, common-sense solution to this matter,” said Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi. “Secretary Bernhardt came to the meeting with a full understanding of our issue and was quick to point out that the federal statute has exceptions that apply to Hereford Inlet. Avalon is grateful that the sand supply in the inlet can be used for protection of our sister communities, Stone Harbor and North Wildwood, while Townsends Inlet remains as a sand supply for Avalon’s beaches.”
“This relief provided by Secretary Bernhardt effectuated by our meetings with Congressman Van Drew is exactly what our three communities have been seeking for years,” said Stone Harbor Mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour. “Stone Harbor Point is now an ecological asset, created only by previous beach fill efforts. Now we can continue to preserve the Point as an ecological treasure while at the same time using sand in the inlet for the protection of our communities for many years to come.”
“North Wildwood can no longer be neglected for essential beach restoration projects thanks to the efforts of our three communities, our congressman and Secretary Bernhardt,” said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello. “This is a perfect example of government working together on all levels to eliminate an interpretation of a federal statute that has always provided the relief that our communities have been seeking for many years.”
