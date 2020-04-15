STONE HARBOR — A Wednesday morning fire on 118th Street was ruled unintentional, officials said.
About 7 a.m., the borough’s volunteer fire department responded to the 200 block for a report of heavy smoke, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
There, fire Chief Roger Stanford requested a first alarm structure fire response, dispatching Station 13, Station 70 in Cape May Court House and Station 73 in Green Creek, according to the post.
When firefighters arrived, “the building was heavily involved in fire,” according to the post. Crews worked to extinguish the fire, but it was “extremely difficult” because of numerous voids in the structure.
A squad from Avalon and an engine from Dennisville were requested for additional manpower, according to the post. Avalon Basic Life Support was requested to stand by at the scene.
The fire was under control within an hour, according to the post, but crews remained on scene to “perform an extensive overhaul.”
The Cape May County Fire Marshal investigated the blaze and determined it was unintentional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.