SEA ISLE CITY — A weekend fire that damaged three buildings in the city’s Fish Alley district was ruled accidental, authorities said Tuesday.
The blaze, which spread from a shed to a fuel tank and a commercial fishing boat in the water, was caused by an equipment malfunction, according to a news release from the city.
SEA ISLE CITY — Multiple fire companies worked quickly to put out a large fire in the city’s…
At 12:16 p.m. Sunday, the city’s Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of 43rd Place for a report of a structure fire, according to the release.
Neighboring homes were evacuated, and two people were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.
The fire was out by 1 p.m., officials said previously.
SEA ISLE CITY — After a rash of devastating fires over the past year, including one that cla…
Ocean City, Seaville, Avalon, Strathmere and Ocean View fire crews also responded, as did the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.