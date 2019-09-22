ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters were able to quickly contain an early morning blaze, but not before flames and smoke engulfed the top floor and rendered the home inhabitable.
The Atlantic City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 515 Melrose Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters saw "flames blowing out the front windows," of the three-story home, said Chief Scott Evans. The wood-frame building produced thick, black smoke that was seen from several miles away.
All of the occupants were evacuated safely, Evans said.
The fire was in bedroom on the third floor and officials "made an aggressive fire attack to contain" it, according to the chief.
The siding on the home next door started to catch fire as firefighters arrived, but was quickly brought under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
