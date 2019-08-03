The weekend will finish fairly strong for most. Sunday will offer sunshine with the likelihood of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms will remain mostly on the mainland. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s inland and low 80s at the shore. Additionally, low temperatures at the shore Sunday night will be in the low 70s. Altogether, Sunday is going to be mainly pleasant with a few “hiccups” popping up at times.
Sunday included, the upcoming week will have very warm temperatures and high humidity levels. Keep that in mind before heading out the door each day: bring extra water and try not to overexert during outdoor work/activities.
Moving into Monday, partly sunny skies will overtake the day. The day appears headed to the dry side but a minimal risk of storm development exists. So Monday will likely be dry with just a few clouds. Expect highs in the mid-80s, practically the coolest day of the new work week.
Temperatures and humidity will climb as the week progresses. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs approaching the upper 80s. Tuesday will probably deliver the most sunshine out of the week. Lows for the night will be near 70.
Wednesday will hold a more defined risk for showers and thunderstorms. Widespread storms will take place, even leading to potentially severe weather with the possibility of very gusty winds and flash flooding.
Storm activity will taper off slowly after Wednesday. Thursday may see a storm arise but it likely will not be a washout. Wednesday through Thursday will likely bring the highest temperatures for the week. Highs for those days may reach 90 degrees at some locations across South Jersey. Lows will cross into the 70s, especially Wednesday night.
Friday has even less of a chance for rain showers. Temperatures will start to decline into the mid-80s, finally. So far, next Saturday does not look too bad either.
Alexa Trischler, a broadcast meteorologist in West Virginia and native of South Jersey, is filling in while Press meteorologist Joe Martucci is away.
