MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Most of the police force no longer wanted to work under soon-to-be retired police Chief John Thompson, a survey found.
The Police Department's rank-and-file participated in an anonymous survey, said Officer P.J. Sarraf, who read a letter aloud and gave a copy of it to each Township Committee member during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Ten members of the 11-member force participated. They responded with a unanimous vote of no confidence in Thompson.
"Due to the controversy we've seen in the press, the rank-and-file members of the Mullica Township Police Department want it to be clear that we initiated and took this vote with no outside interference or encouragement," Sarraf said, quoting the letter.
The Township Committee accepted Thompson's retirement earlier this month. He will serve until Jan. 1 in an advisory capacity and will meet weekly with acting chief Capt. Brian Zeck to ensure a smooth transition of leadership, Committeewoman Kristi Hanselmann said.
The letter was accepted by the committee members without comment, and residents in attendance did not bring it up during the public-comment section of the meeting.
After the meeting, Sarraf said he read and gave the letter to the committee in his capacity as a shop steward with Mainland PBA Local #77.
Last year, Thompson tried to fire Sarraf due to Sarraf's inability to work overnight shifts because of medical issues.
