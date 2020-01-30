SOMERS POINT—Chipotle and Taco Bell, two chain restaurants with Mexican-inspired cuisine, will soon open locations in the city.
Chipotle will be moving in to the recently-closed Boston Market, at 210 New Road, according to Jayne Meischker, construction and code enforcement secretary for the city. The restaurant is scheduled to open in the fall, a spokesperson for Chipotle said.
A Taco Bell will be constructed on a pad site in the parking lot of McNaughton’s Garden Center at 331 New Road, Meischker said. It is unknown when construction of the restaurant will begin.
