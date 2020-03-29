COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of self-responsibility for our own health and self-care — along with the impact our health care actions can have on others.
While there’s currently no vaccine to boost your immune system to help prevent COVID-19, you can take measures to keep the system — and your mind and body — healthy and strong. This underscores the importance of a balanced diet, regular exercise and sleep.
With the COVID-19 pandemic comes a barrage of information offering help and relief. And as you plan healthy measures, you may be left wondering about some points. Which actions are backed by science — based on real, healthy wisdom — and which are based on an untrue old wives tale or pseudoscience?
Your immune system bands together to fight foreign invaders — bacteria, viruses, parasites and even cancerous cells. Understanding and following good-health guidelines are essential in helping to keep this army strong.
There are scientifically proven measures you can take to help boost your immune system. On this topic, the Harvard Medical School released findings underscoring a key foundational understanding that is important for each of us to know: “The immune system is precisely that — a system, not a single entity. To function well, it requires balance and harmony.”
The foods you consume provide your immune system with the vitamins, nutrients, minerals and building blocks it needs to function at its best. Consuming a well-balanced diet rich in fruit, vegetables, legumes, lean meats and fish provides the right ingredients to keep our immune system — and our whole body — in tip-top shape.
Research wisely addresses healthy food intake this way: “Like any fighting force, the immune system army marches on its stomach. Healthy immune system warriors need good, regular nourishment.”
So, what can you do? Here are some key insights:
• Zinc, a mineral found in virtually every cell in your body — we have an estimated 3 trillion cells — is part of hundreds of enzyme reactions and affects multiple aspects of the immune system. Yet, it is not as well-known as some other vitamins and minerals. However, a lack of zinc can lead to immune dysfunctions, recurrent infections and even death.
And, because bodies do not readily store it, you must consume some daily.
Good sources include oysters, lobster, grass-fed beef, chicken, chickpeas, mushrooms, oatmeal, cashews, almonds and pumpkin seeds, to name a few.
Meeting daily needs for zinc is important, however, exceeding daily requirements can be toxic.
• Selenium is a trace mineral needed in small amounts. In addition to playing an important role in the healthy function of the immune system, it works as an antioxidant to remove waste products from our body and is essential for our thyroid gland.
Good sources include meat and dairy products such as eggs, chicken, oysters, salmon, turkey and cheese. There are several yummy plant products that boast an abundance of the mineral: Brazil nuts; mushrooms; lima beans; seeds (sunflower, sesame, flax); and cabbage.
• Iron is a fundamental element of the immune system — and germs. Our body cleverly deprives bacteria and viruses of iron by sequestering and/or transporting it away from them, thereby threatening their survival and proliferation. At the same time, your body utilizes iron to fight and destroy the germs.
Sources include beef, clams, oysters, chicken, turkey, tuna and salmon, as well as plant-based foods such as lentils, tofu, nuts (pecans, walnuts, pistachios), beans and spinach, to mention a few.
• Vitamin C is essential for several cells of the immune system to perform their task. And because it is not produced by our body and cannot be stored, it is necessary to consume adequate amounts daily.
Citrus fruits including oranges, tangerines, lemons, limes and grapefruit are chock full of it. You can drink OJ; flavor drinks with wedges; squeeze onto entrees; or sprinkle zest over baked goods, pasta or other dishes.
Many veggies and fruits contain more Vitamin C than oranges: chili peppers; red and green bell peppers; kale; broccoli; papaya; strawberries; pineapple; kiwi; mango; cauliflower; and Brussels sprouts
Other helpful foods
• Garlic contains a sulfur compound called alliin that bestows not just its distinctive smell and taste but is believed to also have antiviral, antifungal and antibacterial properties. Additionally, garlic may boost our body’s disease-fighting response of immune system cells.
• Ginger has been used medicinally for nearly 5,000 years. And while not completely understood, research shows it is toxic to E. Coli, a common germ that can cause havoc, as well as to rhinovirus, the most common of cold viruses.
• Yogurt contains probiotics — live, active bacteria cultures — that are considered to counter harmful bacteria in our body. It is believed that ingesting probiotics interacts with the immune cells located in your gut, impacting normal, healthy immune cell development.
Foods to moderate or eliminate
• Excessive sugar and fatty food intake can reduce the responsiveness of our immune cells immediately after ingestion and for several hours after.
• Excessive alcohol consumption deprives a body of necessary protective nutrients; suppresses the ability of white blood cells to multiply; and inhibits the action of natural killer cells.
• Smoking weakens the immune system. Smokers have more colds and respiratory infections compared to nonsmokers, as well as impaired wound healing, which increases the risk of infection after an injury or surgery.
Keep in mind
• Be aware of commercially packaged and tonic-du-jours that make false claims to “boost your immune system.”
• It is important to get your vitamins, minerals and nutrients from your food.
• Don’t be tempted to take mega-doses of a single vitamin. If you take too much of certain types of vitamins, you could placie your health at risk. Some vitamins are toxic when taken in the very large amounts.
• Taking additional vitamins is not necessary unless you have been diagnosed by your doctor with a specific nutrient deficiency such as vitamin D, or you have specific dietary needs because you are pregnant or have been diagnosed with a condition that can affect the absorption of nutrients such as cystic fibrosis or gut disorders.
• There is no conclusive evidence that vitamin C supplements can delay the onset of an infection or treat respiratory infections.
• Exercise. A pillar of good health, it contributes to a robust immune system. Physical activity increases the production of macrophages (cells that attack bacteria); promotes circulation so immune cells can move more rapidly and kill both viruses and bacteria, and temporarily increases body temperature, which is believed to inhibit the growth of bacteria.
Additionally, exercise slows the release of stress hormones, an enemy of the immune system. However, it should be noted that vigorous exercise, such as marathon running, has been linked to an increased susceptibility to infection.
• Don’t suddenly try to run a marathon thinking you have suddenly become fit and resilient. You’ll be more susceptible to infection because you’ve diverted a huge amount of energy into building muscle and fitness — energy that is useful to the immune system. Take it slow but sure.
• Adequate sleep is essential. While you sleep, your body uses energy to recharge and rejuvenate your immune system. Consequently, sleep deprivation can increase the chances of getting sick. Studies have shown that vaccines, which stimulate the immune system to create antibodies to fight off bacteria or viruses, can be less effective when we are sleep-deprived.
• Manage stress. Your mind has a powerful impact on our physical health. And it is well-known that when stress is chronic, it increases our risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer, as well as weakens our immune system. It is believed that consistently elevated levels of the stress hormone cortisol can be “toxic” to our immune cells.
• Regularly use relaxation techniques, such as exercise, yoga, meditation and prayer, as well as building a support network of people you can talk to, is valuable.
• Consider counseling during life events that are significant to you.
Along with these measures and maintaining vaccines, good hygiene habits, social distancing — and all the measures being communicated by the COVID-19 task force, including cleaning surfaces, helps in providing a line of defense that will also help keep germs at bay.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor @pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.