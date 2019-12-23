MAYS LANDING — Kari Egan had worked at the area Toys R Us store for five years before it closed in June 2018, gaining a passion for the retail environment.
After the company closed, Egan took about a year off. The 44-year-old Mays Landing resident, however, quickly found her way back, accepting a position at the area Target in September.
And it was just in time for the holiday rush.
“I actually do enjoy (working retail during the holidays),” Egan said. “I am very comfortable with it. I’ve done it many years with Toys R Us, so I like to see people make their Christmas happy. In my experience, when the guests are happy, it makes work a lot more fun.”
For many retail workers, the holiday season can be very stressful. Not only are most stores busy, but also stores must deal with call outs and shorthanded staff, the stress of longer hours and the occasional unhappy customers.
But seeing most customers in the holiday spirit and spreading that joy makes the extra work all worth it for employees like Egan.
“You can’t take it personally,” she said. “It’s just the nature of the season. People are stressed out. If you don’t take it personally, it’s a load of stress off you. Just go about your day and everything will work out the way its supposed to.”
Egan, who is a cashier, works at the customer service desk and assists with online pickups. She typically works 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., but is available anytime between 7 a.m. to midnight. She was hired as a seasonal employee.
Egan said the store has been very busy since Black Friday.
“It has actually been very nice and a lot of fun,” Egan said.
Aaron Lucas, who is the executive team lead manager for service and engagement at Target, said the company’s aim is to engage and serve their guests and keep them as happy as possible.
That’s not always an easy task, but Lucas has been pleased with the store’s overall performance this holiday season.
“It’s crazy, but the right kind of crazy,” Lucas said. “You have a lot of guests that are so excited to make their children and family members happy. The hustle-and-bustle, that’s not really my thing. I just enjoy seeing smiles on people’s faces. I want to make everyone smile, not just the guests but my team members, too.”
Lucas tells his employees that they are all a part of the same team. The 30-year-old from Atlantic City preaches not to panic and stay calm with each customer.
More importantly, he wants his employees to interact with each other and work together to ensure customer sanctification.
“I really appreciate community,” Lucas said. “(There are) a lot of repeat faces, and others are coming in droves. They look for certain team members on the floor to help them out or at the check-out line. It is really refreshing to see. It tells us we are doing something right.”
Egan isn’t bothered by the holiday season and, if the day is more challenging, her philosophy is to breathe and not let if affect getting the job done.
She doesn’t want the holidays to end.
“You look forward to maybe being with your families more, but I like the holiday season,” Egan said. “I like the hustle-and-bustle. It keeps you busy and time goes by faster. You want everyone all excited for the holidays.”
