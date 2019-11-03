Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Tattoo Expo returned for its 17th year with more than 100 national and local tattoo artists.
The expo, also known as "Drawin' the WildCard," was held at Bally's Atlantic City this weekend. The event brought out between 3,000 and 4,000 people, according to Jon Henderson, event organizer and owner of Good Time Tricycle Productions in Linwood.
The event is described as "fun, fanfare and freaks for your enjoyment over a three-day extravaganza that celebrates all thinks ink, ink culture, the weird, the wonderful and downright taboo!" according to its website.
A variety of vendors included jewelry, apparel and tattoo aftercare, Henderson said. Eventgoers spent their time at the expo surveying elaborate tattoo artwork, watching live entertainment or getting inked up themselves.
Live entertainment was also on display and included a burlesque show, a "humor-filled" sideshow, magic acts and arcade games. Competitions were also held including tattoo contests, a contest where individuals do "outrageous, stomach-turning or embarrassing acts," and a pinup contest.
"The entire show is popular," Henderson said. "The curiosity is all over the place."
The expo began in 2001 at the Atlantic City Convention City then moved to Tropicana Hotel and Casino before landing at Bally's.
