ATLANTIC CITY — A city already battling a high rate of foreclosures and low home ownership could see both problems worsen due to the recent tax increase.
Throughout the city, residents who were caught off-guard by a surprise third- and fourth-quarter tax increase this year are considering leaving their homes because of the increased costs. Coupled with a city-wide property revaluation that will cause taxes to rise even further for some, several residents said leaving the city, and their homes, may be the only option.
"The increase in property taxes is causing me to consider living elsewhere, even though I am so happy with where I live now," said Penny Gelfand, a resident of the Ocean Club condos on the Boardwalk. "I'm a senior, on a fixed income, and that income only stretches so far and is reaching its limit."
And it's not just property owners with oceanfront property who are feeling the squeeze. Across town, in the tree-lined Bungalow Park neighborhood, residents said the tax increase was causing them to think twice about staying in Atlantic City.
"It's not sustainable," said Sheryl Donofrio, 42, who owns a custom-built home on Massachusetts Avenue along with five other lots she and her late-husband bought years ago as investments. "I think people are going to start a fire sale."
The rub for many homeowners is that with the increased property taxes, they may not be able to find to a willing buyer.
"It's pretty sad when you can’t sell your home for the bricks and sticks you invested," said Dorsie Pettit, treasurer of the Bungalow Park Civic Association during a recent community meeting.
Still struggling to rebound from the Great Recession, the greater Atlantic City region had the highest foreclosure rate in the nation in 2018, with an average of 2.37% of housing units tagged with a foreclosure filing. The national average last year was 0.47% of all housing units, according to ATTOM Data Solutions.
Atlantic City can ill afford to lose homeowners as a shrinking tax base was one of the catalysts for this year's tax increase (a loss of nearly $6.3 million in refund credits from the county was cited as another). Atlantic City has a home-ownership rate of 26.3%, according to federal data, which is less than half of the 63.9% national average.
Last month, property owners were shocked to see their taxes had increased significantly — $676.50 on a home assessed at $150,000 — after state, county, school and city officials had ensured the public that would not be the case this year.
In response, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who heads the state Department of Community which has oversight of the city, created a tax task force to examine the issue. A DCA spokesperson said "the group is considering potential options for generating revenue and reducing costs, all with an eye toward property tax relief."
"We are keenly aware that homeownership is key to the city's continued revitalization because it helps sustain neighborhoods and keep the ratable base stable," a statement from the DCA read. "Additionally, a healthy homeownership rate is attractive to developers and businesses, both of which are critical to the city's renewal."
For residents on a fixed income or those already working multiple jobs to make ends meet, the findings of the task force may be a case of too little, too late.
"When you have to pay this much more, almost overnight, it hurts. It hurts a lot," said 71-year-old Anthony Vraim, who has been in Atlantic City since 1972, but only lived in the resort full-time since 2011. "And we can't sell our properties because no one wants to buy them."
Mary Ann Hardiman, a 70-year-old retiree who has lived in the city for 15 years, said living with high taxes is bad enough, but the real slap in the face was how little she received in return for nearly $5,600 a year. Hardiman, whose tax bill would have cost her almost $10,000 annually had she not appealed (twice) and had it reduced, said the city does a poor job of its basic responsibilities, such as road paving, bulkhead repair and code enforcement, said she does not feel she gets a good return for the amount she pays in taxes.
"Without warning, we get another tax increase," she said. "I love so much about living in Atlantic City...but is it worth it for me to live in a place where I (am) constantly wondering 'What's next?' I don't know what's going to happen, and that's scary."
