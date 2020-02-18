WEST WILDWOOD — A taxpayer group has ended its petition drive against a $1.75 million bond to fund a sewer improvement project, but one of its members said Tuesday she has already handed in a petition with enough votes to force a referendum.
The Concerned Taxpayers of West Wildwood Advisory Council sent an email Monday to its members saying it was dropping the petition effort after officials promised the project will only happen if it is half-funded with federal grants.
One of its members, Nancy Doherty, however, submitted her petition with 42 signatures — one more than needed — to the borough clerk Thursday.
The sewer project is important to the island, said a recent letter from the group's advisory council to its members.
"If implemented in a transparent manner and according to Mayor (Christopher) Fox’s statements (at the Feb. 5 borough meeting) ... the petition is no longer necessary," the letter states.
"Personally I think we should keep doing it," Doherty said of the petition drive. "You can't trust Fox."
Doherty said the group didn't tell her it decided to drop the effort until her signatures were already submitted.
"That's a fine time to tell me," said Doherty, who ran unsuccessfully for commission last fall.
The project would replace sanitary sewers on Poplar Avenue from Arion to G streets, and on G from Poplar to Glenwood avenues, a total of about seven blocks.
The road beds would be raised, and paving and curbing would be replaced.
Doherty said she is concerned the project will create flooding for property owners along the route, as a similar project a few years ago did for her property.
"I have a two-foot drop now from the pavement (to her property)," Doherty said. "Every time it rains, it floods."
She said she never had those problems until the road raising.
Fox and other commissioners have said the project is needed because of flooding issues and because breaks in the pipes are causing flood water to enter the system, resulting in almost five times as much water running through it as expected for the population, officials said at the Feb. 5 meeting.
The group said the petition "fulfilled its mission of obtaining clarity and transparency."
Concerned Taxpayers started the effort after a second reading of a bond ordinance at a Jan. 29 special public meeting, when Commissioners Scott Golden and Amy Korobellis could not answer basic questions about the project's scope, cost and financing, but voted to move it forward.
Fox was not in attendance at the Jan. 29 meeting.
"Because borough leadership was so ill prepared to answer the questions, a petition was started to stop the $1.75 million bond from being approved," the letter states.
At the Feb. 5 meeting, however, many questions were answered by Fox, an engineer from Remington and Vernick and a borough auditor.
"Questions concerning the project and, most importantly, the financing of the project were answered clearly," the letter states.
The group said Fox is on video saying the borough will apply for a USDA Rural Utility Service/Department of Agriculture grant to fund about half the cost, and the other half would be paid off with smaller grants and about $800,000 of a 40-year low-interest loan at an interest rate of 2.25%.
But the borough must first finance the deal, then apply for reimbursement through the grant, Fox said.
West Wildwood property owners are keeping a close eye on borough finances, in the wake of having to pay a $1.7 million lawsuit judgment to police Chief Jackie Ferentz, who lives with Fox.
The suit has stressed the finances of the tiny borough, and left residents concerned about taking on additional debt.
Taxpayers were also concerned because in January the borough hired attorney Mary Bittner as in-house counsel, at a total cost of about $75,000 a year. Bittner lost her job in Wildwood after a change in leadership there.
Bittner is the same attorney who was directly involved in the Ferentz case, during which the borough took actions that resulted in the Joint Insurance Fund refusing to pay the award to Ferentz. The JIF said the borough did not properly defend itself in the case.
