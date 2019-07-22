Most of the country felt the heat as temperatures hit record highs in the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwest regions over the weekend.

South Jersey experienced a week-long heat wave, forcing businesses, residents and seasonal visitors to look for ways to stay cool.

“It’s brutal,” Crystal Fairchuk, of Telford, Pennsylvania, said Sunday. She and her husband, James, brought their 4-year-old daughter to the Ocean City Boardwalk, but stuck to the indoor portion of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier to stay out of the sun.

Many sought refuge from the heat on the beach, with hundreds of umbrellas lining the shore.

Sunday's land breeze didn't cool off beach goers as they would have hoped. However, the ocean temperature averaged around the mid-60s, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

"The water is nice," said Emiliano Reyes Jr., of Cherry Hill, on Sunday. "We knew it was going to be hot, so we packed up to come to the beach." 

Leading into the weekend, officials warned of excessive heat and a continued heat wave, with high temperatures above 90 degrees for seven days.

Saturday not only broke a high temperature record of 99 degrees, but also broke the record maximum low temperature of 81 degrees. That was the sixth warmest night since records started in 1943. 

Before 10 a.m. Sunday, the air temperature was already at 92 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, the earliest in the day the temperature has been that high in recorded history. Sunday was the peak of the heat. The high reached triple digits, at 100 degrees, the first time that has happened since 2012. 

While the beaches were crowded, Ocean City’s recreational fields and parks went unused at the height of Sunday’s heat.

City officials said they did not close the public areas, but events such as the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation's Skate Fest, scheduled to be held at the city’s skate park at Fifth Street and Asbury Avenue, were postponed due to the heat.

Officials in Atlantic and Cape May counties advised residents to seek out climate-controlled areas, including libraries, community centers and air conditioned businesses, but the heat proved to be too much for some systems.

“Our poor A/C can’t keep up with this heat,” Ventnor Coffee posted Saturday on Facebook, announcing the Dorset Avenue coffee shop and music venue would be closed due to the increasing heat index.

The shop remained closed Sunday and Monday. Manager Christine Pagano was not available for comment on when the local spot would be able to reopen.

Thankfully for the area, Monday marked the end of the heat wave with a high of 95 degrees. Showers and storms Monday night, associated with a cold front, were expected to bring highs only near 80 on Tuesday. The mugginess is expected to end Wednesday, with a seasonable, less humid air mass in place. 

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments