Most of the country felt the heat as temperatures hit record highs in the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwest regions over the weekend.
South Jersey experienced a week-long heat wave, forcing businesses, residents and seasonal visitors to look for ways to stay cool.
“It’s brutal,” Crystal Fairchuk, of Telford, Pennsylvania, said Sunday. She and her husband, James, brought their 4-year-old daughter to the Ocean City Boardwalk, but stuck to the indoor portion of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier to stay out of the sun.
Many sought refuge from the heat on the beach, with hundreds of umbrellas lining the shore.
Sunday's land breeze didn't cool off beach goers as they would have hoped. However, the ocean temperature averaged around the mid-60s, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
"The water is nice," said Emiliano Reyes Jr., of Cherry Hill, on Sunday. "We knew it was going to be hot, so we packed up to come to the beach."
Leading into the weekend, officials warned of excessive heat and a continued heat wave, with high temperatures above 90 degrees for seven days.
Saturday not only broke a high temperature record of 99 degrees, but also broke the record maximum low temperature of 81 degrees. That was the sixth warmest night since records started in 1943.
Before 10 a.m. Sunday, the air temperature was already at 92 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, the earliest in the day the temperature has been that high in recorded history. Sunday was the peak of the heat. The high reached triple digits, at 100 degrees, the first time that has happened since 2012.
While the beaches were crowded, Ocean City’s recreational fields and parks went unused at the height of Sunday’s heat.
City officials said they did not close the public areas, but events such as the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation's Skate Fest, scheduled to be held at the city’s skate park at Fifth Street and Asbury Avenue, were postponed due to the heat.
Officials in Atlantic and Cape May counties advised residents to seek out climate-controlled areas, including libraries, community centers and air conditioned businesses, but the heat proved to be too much for some systems.
“Our poor A/C can’t keep up with this heat,” Ventnor Coffee posted Saturday on Facebook, announcing the Dorset Avenue coffee shop and music venue would be closed due to the increasing heat index.
The shop remained closed Sunday and Monday. Manager Christine Pagano was not available for comment on when the local spot would be able to reopen.
Thankfully for the area, Monday marked the end of the heat wave with a high of 95 degrees. Showers and storms Monday night, associated with a cold front, were expected to bring highs only near 80 on Tuesday. The mugginess is expected to end Wednesday, with a seasonable, less humid air mass in place.
There's nothing worse than stepping on your blacktop driveway on a hot summer day, right? Well, if it's too hot for bare feet, it's too hot for bare paws, too.
Using just a temperature gun and the grounds at The Press building in Pleasantville, the surface temperature of the blacktop, sidewalk and grass was measured on Wednesday.
The blacktop recorded a temperature of over 145 degrees during the afternoon. That is enough to burn both your feet, as well as your pooch's paws. The black base of our staute in front was a couple of degrees below that. Meanwhile, the white sidewalk saw a drop of nearly 30 degrees!
The reason for the swing in temperature has to do with something called albedo. Albedo is the reflective of a surface with respect to incoming radiation. Darker objects, like a driveway or many parking lots, absorb more radiation. Therefore, that heat stays within the surface, turning hotter.
Meanwhile, lightly-colored surfaces, such as a sidewalk, do a better job of reflecting radiation from the hot sun. This is not due to albedo but due to another factor called heat capacity The grass, which was the coolest of the three, holds water in the soil. This water makes its ability to heat or cool down much slower than the other objects.
