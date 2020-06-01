AVALON— Temporary lane closures along portions of Avalon Boulevard will continue this week as construction crews perform temporary and permanent patch work along the Ingram’s and Leonard’s Thorofare bridges.
The lane closures will occur from June 1 through June 4 fro 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both lanes of the roadway will be reopened at the end of the day.
