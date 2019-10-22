ATLANTIC CITY — A local non-profit is gearing up for its third and final year of treating the homeless and underserved of the city to a Thanksgiving dinner, and they’re trying something new for their finale.
Princess Inc. is hosting their Thanksgiving to Go event from noon to 4 p.m. at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave. This year’s even centers around a formal, sit-down experience, according to a news release from the group. They’re also going to provide winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves and other winter clothing for adults and children.
In years past, the group worked with volunteers and businesses to pack meals and then delivered them to those in need. In 2018, they fed 1,000 people.
This year, the goal is to feed 100 people each hour, according to the release.
The group is modeling this year’s concept from Sister Jean, who formerly ran Sister Jean’s Kitchen in Victory Presbyterian Church, according to the release. The soup kitchen was one of original locations the non-profit volunteered.
Sister Jean’s closed in February after a city inspection deemed the location unsafe.
Any leftover meals will be delivered to local senior housing, Housing Authority residents, the Turning Point Homeless Day Center of Atlantic City and the Pleasantville bus terminal.
Caesars Entertainment - the city’s largest casino operator with three casino hotels — Bally’s, Caesars and Harrah’s Resort – as well as local restaurants, Steve & Cookies by the Bay and Dock’s Oyster House, have partnered with the non-profit for the event, according to the release. Chef Cindy Cassidy, who formerly worked as a sous chef at the resort’s Bobby Flay Steakhouse is going to manage plating.
Iron Sharpens Iron, a local men’s ministry, is going to rally clothing donations, according to the release, and the room will be decorated through the help of ASBC Party Rentals.
Friends Indra Owens and Automne Bennett are the founders of Princess Inc., which fosters mentoring, education, empowerment and community service for girls ages 13 to 16 in the city. They have been leading the organization since 2011.
Any area businesses, restaurants or volunteer organizations looking for opportunities to sponsor, donate
or lend time the day of the event can contact Owens at indraforprincessinc@gmail.com.
