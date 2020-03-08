The coronavirus, or a new virus that caused a disease called COVID-19, is not expected to disappear soon, and there will be community-related spread.
The outbreak toll has sown fear and worry, all of which can inflate the reality of risk and paralyze people with ruminating “what if” thoughts. Words like outbreak, crisis, epidemic, community spread — along with constant news — contribute to worries and can cause emotions to run high.
I’m not trying to minimize concerns, but it’s important to take a step back and keep perspective. Stay aware, informed and proactive with credible information while taking preparedness precautions and measures to avoid the coronavirus, influenza and other illnesses. There are a number of actions you can take to protect yourself and your family.
As an acute care physician, we know that effective preparation requires real expertise.
In the U.S., we have that working with us.
• The U.S. is a world leader in concerns of public health, with outstanding, skilled experts making strategic, aggressive actions for your safety and well-being.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — along with the extensive network of U.S. public health agencies and integrated health teams, locally, nationally and internationally — are taking firm measures to protect the U.S. public health.
This skilled network closely monitors the outbreak and takes aggressive action for your protection, at home and abroad, providing updates and communications along with needed actions to contain, take care of patients and our healthcare workers. The U.S. as taken the swiftest, most aggressive actions by any country to confront the coronavirus (experts agree the initial travel restrictions by the U.S. saved lives).
• The U.S. is the No. 1 travel destination in the world, yet we have far fewer cases of the disease than countries with much less travel or a much smaller population.
• The U.S. has a vaccine development underway and enough diagnostic kits to test 75,000 people, with more on the way.
Though the virus can be deadly, the vast majority of those infected have only mild symptoms and are expected to make full recoveries. Cases show there is greater vulnerability to those with underlying health conditions.
From the earliest stages, we have been warned by the CDC that the coronavirus would be in the U.S., with warnings to remain alert and be prepared. Are you?
Preparedness
As a medical physician, I am urging everyone to:
• Pay Attention to credible sources
• Up-to-date information is and will be available on cdc.gov. This agency works to protect our nation’s health security. It also provides guidance on prevention and preparation you can take, that is science-based.
• Steer clear of misinformation, myths and conspiracy theories on social networks. They only serve to inflate your understanding of risk and do little to prepare you or take preventative measures.
• Stay informed and respect warnings about travel, events and gatherings
• Schools and companies should issue communications
• Be vigilant. Exercise the same preventive measures used to avoid influenza and other illnesses.
• Wash your hands, often, with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Avoid contact with people who are sick
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
• Stay home if you are sick, particularly if experiencing a fever or flu symptoms. Sharing is not caring when it comes to germs.
• Take measures to keep healthy
• Exercise, eat a nutritious diet, get quality and appropriate quantity of sleep, stay hydrated, take proactive measure to manage stress (including worries and fear over coronavirus) and do everything you can to stay healthy right now.
• Create a plan with your family. Talk through these proactive, practical actions.
• Concerned about your health or any symptoms? See your healthcare provider.
• Be prepared by keeping a 30-day supply of essential medicines, having essential household items on hand and by having a plan and support system in place for elderly family members.
The CDC has announced that "Social Distancing Measures" may be utilized by schools, workplaces and other gatherings that can reduce virus transmission by decreasing the frequency and duration of social contact among people of all ages. What community spread looks like in the United States will vary greatly by time, place and community. Harness anxious thoughts about COVID-19 and re-direct them into action. Stay informed, be prepared and take preventative steps.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor @pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
