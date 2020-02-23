All over New Jersey and the nation, gun rights groups are asking local and county officials to designate the land within their borders “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”
The designation is strictly symbolic, they acknowledge, with no legal ability to change state or federal law. But it sends a message to lawmakers, supporters say, to stop infringing on the rights of lawful gun owners.
The resolutions vary from one jurisdiction to the next, but most declare the intention of local officials to oppose any “unconstitutional restrictions” on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
“No other constitutional rights are under attack as much as the Second Amendment,” said James J. Casas Jr., of Egg Harbor Township. “No others have financial impediments on them,” he said of the state fees associated with gun ownership.
“This idea has kicked around since about 2013 — especially in more rural areas,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
Froonjian said the movement was energized last year after Democrats took control in Virginia and proposed gun reform.
“In my mind it’s really different (than other grassroots movements) because ... when people organize for change it’s usually to create reform. This is actually to prevent reform,” Froonjian said. “This is more akin to the sanctuary cities on immigration. The cities said basically, ‘We are not going to help the federal government enforce its immigration laws.’”
In just the past two months, the issue has gained traction in South Jersey, with Cape May and Salem county freeholders passing resolutions in favor of gun rights, and Atlantic County freeholders working on a similar resolution.
“Law-abiding citizens feel their Second Amendment rights are being attacked,” said Sandy Hickerson, of Absecon, who is organizing the Atlantic County 2A group to get resolutions in favor of the Second Amendment passed by towns and the county.
She said a couple of people concerned about gun rights in New Jersey started asking on Facebook for volunteers to organize the movement in December.
“Within two weeks, we had a representative in every county in the state of New Jersey,” she said. “It spread very quickly, and has given law-abiding gun owners hope.”
Hickerson volunteered, in large part because she was concerned about a raft of new gun control laws since Gov. Phil Murphy came into office, she said, including the red flag law that allows authorities to confiscate guns from legal gun owners if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others by a judge.
Hickerson said she bought a gun several years ago for protection because she is single and lives with her elderly mother.
Since then, she said, she’s joined a competitive target-shooting club.
So far in the state, three counties and 24 municipalities have passed supportive resolutions, Hickerson said.
“I’ve never been active in the political arena or followed along that way,” she said. “But once I became a gun owner, I needed to know the laws. I started listening and paying attention. You want to make sure you are doing everything right — there are so many laws.”
Mark Cheeseman, 55, of Gloucester County, was one of the two men who got the movement started in New Jersey.
“The first town in New Jersey to actually do this was West Milford in Sussex County,” said Cheeseman, who said he grew up around guns and started shooting at age 7. “Nobody knew about it. Nobody saw it coming.”
Cheeseman said Assemblyman Parker Space (R-Morris, Sussex, Warren) asked him whether he thought it was something that could be done in Sussex County.
About the same time, others were interested in doing the same thing in South Jersey, he said.
“We started doing something called ‘meet and greet,’” Cheeseman said. “We’d go to establishments like gun ranges, breweries, diners, anybody that would have us.”
They’d talk about gun rights in New Jersey and ask people to take the resolution to their municipal and county legislators, then follow up in person at meetings.
“The Murphy administration was a big part of it,” Cheeseman said. “A number of pieces of legislation passed — they call it ‘gun safety,’ we call it ‘gun control.’”
As an example, he cited the 2018 law that made 15-round magazines illegal, legislating 10 as the largest capacity allowed.
“I am now a felon and looking at a $13,000 fine and three years in jail for every one I have. Yet I purchased them back in 2008 when it was OK.” Cheeseman said.
“Now they are talking about going down to five bullets,” Cheeseman said. “The criminal is not going to worry when he’s going to set out to do a crime. It just hurts us.”
That was enough to make a lot more people get involved, he said.
“We are quite fed up with what’s going on,” Cheeseman said. “We feel like we are being persecuted.”
But the “red-flag law” may have caused the most concern for gun owners, he said.
“Family members, friends, neighbors can turn you in if they feel threatened by you,” Cheeseman said. “Granted in a number of cases of domestic violence or abuse, police do need to intervene. But the law is way too broad. It leaves way, way too much room for mistakes — room for innocent people to get caught up. People have firearms taken away just on hearsay.
“We’re hoping to slow the legislation down or possibly even roll it back,” Cheeseman said. “We are definitely sending a clear message to Trenton that we’ve had enough.”
Not everyone is upset with those laws, however, as was clear at a recent Atlantic County freeholder meeting where both sides came out to speak for and against the resolution.
Janet Younghans, a resident of Cape May County and co-leader of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said at the meeting she finds the demands by gun advocates intimidating.
“Many in the public are frightened and disturbed,” she said of the idea of making the county a Second Amendment sanctuary. “It’s legally meaningless but could undermine the rule of law, foster distrust in law enforcement and may deter others from reporting those who are a danger to themselves.”
She said citizens have an obligation to carry out the law, not defy it. And she called expanded background checks and red-flag laws “sensible gun legislation.”
“These rules have been ruled constitutional in court and do not violate anyone’s Second Amendment rights,” Younghans said.
Cheeseman said many gun owners are also upset they cannot get a concealed carry permit in New Jersey. He has permits to carry in other states but has been denied twice in New Jersey.
“I have a Utah carry permit, a Florida carry permit and a New Hampshire carry permit,” Cheeseman said. “The combination of the three allows me to carry in 38 states, but I cannot carry in my home state.”
He was told he didn’t face a threat or have a ‘justifiable need,’ he said.
“I feel like you don’t need a need. The Second Amendment does not have a justifiable need.”
