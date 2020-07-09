ATLANTIC CITY — In a ceremony Thursday, the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority honored four commissioners who had served on the board and were staples in the community, and have since died.
Three of the four commissioners — William “Sonny” Lea, Edmund Colanzi and John McGettigan — died within the past 18 months.
The fourth commissioner, John Mooney, died in 2005.
The ceremony, which drew about 40 attendees and featured speeches from Mayor Marty Small Sr. and state Sen. Chris Brown, ended with the unveiling of a plaque bearing all four commissioners’ names. The plaque was attached to a column near the MUA’s entrance on Virginia Avenue.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that flags around the state, which have been at half-sta…
Nynell Langford, a commissioner on the ACMUA Board of Directors and a daughter of Lea’s, said the board decided a ceremony and the plaque were the appropriate way to honor the four late and deserving members.
“We thought, ‘Rather than just post it, why not have a small ceremony to recognize their efforts,” she said.
Langford, who took over her father’s seat, is one of six commissioners on the board.
“They were definitely men of integrity. They were the perfect examples of what we need, even with the climate of the world right now,” she said of the late commissioners. “A lot of them were military men, so they understood the honor of upholding when you raise your hand.”
They were also community leaders in their own ways.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,261, bringing the …
Lea, 83, owned Sonny’s Hair Salon on Kentucky Avenue in the city and was a committee member of the annual Battle of the Bay basketball showcase. Colanzi, 87, held multiple positions in the Atlantic City Tax Office from 1962 to 1987 and was a city commissioner from 1976 to 1982. McGettigan, 70, owned McGettigan’s Saloon before holding a top position at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. And Mooney, 84, was a life member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol Benevolent Organization and PBA Local 24.
Claude Smith, executive director of the ACMUA, said the board oversees the daily functions and operations of the authority and definitely felt the effects of losing three members in a span of 18 months.
“It’s unusual to have that many passings of individuals on one particular board in such a short time period,” Smith said. “When something like that happens, you’re talking about the experience these individuals had on the board for any length of time. But at the same time, in regards to making replacements and having new individuals in, it might take a little while just to get acquainted with the actual operation.”
Brown, R-Atlantic, spoke first at the ceremony and said it was a special opportunity for friends and family to gather, albeit 6 feet apart, to honor “hometown legends.”
“Their love of public service, our community and most of all Atlantic City is unmatched,” he said. “Which is why their memory will live on forever.”
Gov. Murphy announced that the state's Attorney General has authorized more than 18,000 lice…
Small spoke of the four men and shared anecdotes about each. He said of the four late commissioners, he was closest with Lea.
“I was one of Sonny’s All Stars coming up in various levels of basketball,” he said. “He was a great man in the community.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.