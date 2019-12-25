Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Before a spreadsheet tracked who had the card when, family members wrote their name and the year they had the card on the back of it. They then started stapling little pieces of paper to the card with the same information, which remain on the card today.
Carmela Jacob's family has been sending around the same Christmas card every year since 1933. Her uncle in Texas designates who gets the card each year and which family member they'll send it to. This is the first time Carmela Jacobs ,53, of Mays Landing is getting to send the card, which comes with a box of memorabilia and newspaper clippings from years past. The card also how many miles it's traveled on it. Dec. 13. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Carmela Jacob's family has been sending around the same Christmas card every year since 1933. Her uncle in Texas designates who gets the card each year and which family member they'll send it to. This is the first time Carmela Jacobs ,53, of Mays Landing is getting to send the card, which comes with a box of memorabilia and newspaper clippings from years past. The card also how many miles it's traveled on it. Dec. 13. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Carmela Jacobs’ family has been sending around the same Christmas card every year since 1933. Her uncle in Texas designates who gets the card each year and which family member they’ll send it to. This is the first time Jacobs, 53, of Mays Landing, has been charged with receiving and sending the card, which comes with a box of memorabilia and newspaper clippings from years past.
Carmela Jacob’s family has been sending around the same Christmas card every year since 1933. Her uncle in Texas designates who gets the card each year and which family member they’ll send it to. This is the first time Carmela Jacobs ,53, of Mays Landing is getting to send the card, which comes with a box of memorabilia and newspaper clippings from years past. The card also how many miles it’s traveled on it. Dec. 13. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Carmela Jacob's family has been sending around the same Christmas card every year since 1933. Her uncle in Texas designates who gets the card each year and which family member they'll send it to. This is the first time Carmela Jacobs ,53, of Mays Landing is getting to send the card, which comes with a box of memorabilia and newspaper clippings from years past. The card also how many miles it's traveled on it. Dec. 13. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Before a spreadsheet tracked who had the card when, family members wrote their name and the year they had the card on the back of it. They then started stapling little pieces of paper to the card with the same information, which remain on the card today.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Carmela Jacob's family has been sending around the same Christmas card every year since 1933. Her uncle in Texas designates who gets the card each year and which family member they'll send it to. This is the first time Carmela Jacobs ,53, of Mays Landing is getting to send the card, which comes with a box of memorabilia and newspaper clippings from years past. The card also how many miles it's traveled on it. Dec. 13. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Carmela Jacob's family has been sending around the same Christmas card every year since 1933. Her uncle in Texas designates who gets the card each year and which family member they'll send it to. This is the first time Carmela Jacobs ,53, of Mays Landing is getting to send the card, which comes with a box of memorabilia and newspaper clippings from years past. The card also how many miles it's traveled on it. Dec. 13. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Carmela Jacobs’ family has been sending around the same Christmas card every year since 1933. Her uncle in Texas designates who gets the card each year and which family member they’ll send it to. This is the first time Jacobs, 53, of Mays Landing, has been charged with receiving and sending the card, which comes with a box of memorabilia and newspaper clippings from years past.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Carmela Jacob’s family has been sending around the same Christmas card every year since 1933. Her uncle in Texas designates who gets the card each year and which family member they’ll send it to. This is the first time Carmela Jacobs ,53, of Mays Landing is getting to send the card, which comes with a box of memorabilia and newspaper clippings from years past. The card also how many miles it’s traveled on it. Dec. 13. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photo
Carmela Jacob's family has been sending around the same Christmas card every year since 1933. Her uncle in Texas designates who gets the card each year and which family member they'll send it to. This is the first time Carmela Jacobs ,53, of Mays Landing is getting to send the card, which comes with a box of memorabilia and newspaper clippings from years past. The card also how many miles it's traveled on it. Dec. 13. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
A local Christmas card that’s become a family heirloom after being sent to relatives across the country for decades has made its way to a local woman.
The card dates to 1933, when Carmela Jacobs’ grandfather, Atlantic City resident Ed League, received it from his sister, Fran Tozer, in Bridgeton. League and Tozer sent it back and forth to each other every Christmas for 35 years, Jacobs believes, as a joke.
After that, it was sent to other family members — from Florida to California to Montana — and remained a family tradition for 86 years.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
In October, Jacobs, 53, of Mays Landing, received an email from her 82-year-old uncle, Pete League, notifying her she would be receiving the family Christmas card. She will keep the card until October 2020, when Pete League will reveal whom she will send it to next.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Two lines of people stretched outside Janet Yunghans’ two-car garage as she…
“I was kind of shocked and thought, ‘Wait, I’m eligible?’” she said.
This year is the first time Jacobs received the card.
The family heirloom is an off-white postcard with red trim. A man with a white beard and Scottish garb stands to the right of the card with a crooked cane and his hand in the air.
A message on the card, believed to be written in Scottish tongue, reads, “I couldna’ let this Season pass Wi’oot a thocht o’ you, Sae here’s a little messenger Wi’ Greetin’s guid an’ true.”
“I remember when I was little it was a big deal,” she said, recalling when her mom, Mary League Ferragame, received the card in 1979 and had family members over to view it, only allowing relatives to hold it after they washed their hands.
The email sent to Jacobs from Pete League said, “You should be prepared to get the League-Tozer Scot Christmas card the first week of November, either hand deliver the card or sent via registered mail. Woe is the person who loses this card, they shall be condemned to a lifetime of hard labor.”
The card also comes with a handful of guidelines. For example, it must be stored in a place where it won’t be exposed to “light, water, fire, flood disaster, earthquakes or tornadoes.”
Pete League signed the email, “The Lord High Keeper of the League-Tozer Scot Christmas card.”
The card comes in a Ziploc bag and must be stored in a safety deposit box throughout the year, according to Pete League’s strict instructions.
The card’s package also comes with old newspaper clippings — safely stored in laminated sleeves — with stories of the family’s tradition. Stories were published in papers in Bridgeton; San Antonio; Melbourne, Florida; and Poconos, Pennsylvania, to name a few. The oldest newspaper clipping dates to 1955, although the location is unknown.
As a young child taken from her home in Puerto Rico, thrust into a foreign culture and an ab…
The package also contains a typed spreadsheet that details who sent and received the card each year, the towns and states they’re from, the years family members died and how many miles the card traveled each year.
Since 1933, the card has traveled 24,901 miles.
Before the spreadsheet, family members wrote their name and the year they had the card on the back of it. They then started stapling little pieces of paper to the card with the same information, which remain on the card today.
Jacobs described receiving the card as a high honor as it’s been sent around every Christmas for three generations.
“For a while it was only going to the older generation, like my uncles,” she said. “It’s like an honor.”
League, who lives in Austin, Texas, has been in charge of the card for about 10 years. He typed the spreadsheet to keep track of who had the card and when. There are about 50 living family members in the card’s rotation, 24 of whom have yet to receive it, he said.
Each year he tries to have the card sent to one person in each individual family that’s a descendant of his grandfather, Joseph League.
But the most important thing is keeping the card safe.
“Oh! Uncle Pete gives them a lecture,” he said.
If someone damages the card, they will be cursed by Uncle Pete, he joked. The card only has a few small tears, punctures and light fading, but is otherwise in good condition. It has never been lost or misplaced and has never started a family feud.
There will be no lumps of coal if you will be traveling around the region or wrapping up sho…
“I think it’s really, really cool,” he said of the tradition. “It’s really something neat, it really is.”
Jacobs’ cousin, Marita Nataro, of Florida, received the card for Christmas 2018. In October she was instructed to send it to Jacobs by priority mail. She was too scared to ship it, so she had her sister, Rose Marie Wargo, drive it up from Florida after a visit.
Wargo, of Egg Harbor Township, was “very stressed” between driving the card up from Florida and keeping it safe before giving it to Jacobs, she said.
When she gave the package to Jacobs, they had to take a photo of the hand-off to send to Nataro in Florida — confirmation the card was safe and sound.
“It’s just amazing that it’s been going on for this long,” Wargo said. “I’m hoping that Carmela’s kids and my kids continue it after we are gone.”
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
BMW of Atlantic City donated toys in a X5 SUV to the Atlantic Care Behavior Health Child
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.