Atlantic City Casino

People walk along the Atlantic City Boardwalk past Tropicana Atlantic City on Tuesday.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Lawmakers on Thursday continued to tell people from outside the area to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore for now.

Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton was the first early this week to publicly ask out-of-towners to stay home, and Atlantic County Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica and state Sen. Michael J. Testa Jr. joined him Thursday.

“This is one time when we want to see the beaches and the boardwalks empty,” Testa said Thursday. “Now is not the time to be traveling to tourism areas."

On Wednesday, public health authorities announced Cape May County's first case of COVID-19, in a 30-year-old man visiting from New York City, and Atlantic County's first three cases, at least one of which had close ties to the Big Apple.

Formica said it's a matter of people staying where the resources are for their population base.

"Federal aid is based on the Census," Formica said. "These people from Cherry Hill, or the Main Line (outside of Philadelphia) or wherever the supermarkets are allotting food based on our population. If we are inundated with twice as many residents — their allocation stays in the Main Line, stays in Cherry Hill. You can't get that back."

"I'm not saying, 'Don't come to the house we love you to pay taxes on,'" Formica said. "We're saying, 'Don't deplete the resources because they are destination specific.'"

They called on residents and those from out of state to remain self-quarantined and follow precautions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

"Tourism is the life-blood of the economy in our shore towns, but right now, it is important to make public health and safety the priorities," Testa said. “We will restore our economy when this life-threatening crisis has passed, but we cannot restore the lives that are lost."

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments